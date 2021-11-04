Hydrite® Announces Move-In Date for New Corporate Office

BROOKFIELD, Wis., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydrite®, an integrated manufacturer and supplier of chemicals and related services, is pleased to announce their corporate office move-in date has been set for December 1, 2021.

Hydrite's new location is located at 17385 Golf Parkway in Brookfield, WI.

Hydrite will move staff from their current location and integrate Customer Service and Engineering departments into the new location at 17385 Golf Parkway in Brookfield, WI. Hydrite's new corporate office is located within The Corridor, along Interstate 94 just off Calhoun Road in the City of Brookfield. It is situated in a premium location with convenient proximity to parks, shopping, fitness center, restaurants, and hotels.

Hydrite's new corporate headquarters is designed with future growth and employee experience in mind. Design aspects feature floor-to-ceiling windows, walnut wood tones, metal textures, and touches of vintage memorabilia that convey the company's rich past of over 90 years in business. Hydrite's new two-story office building consists of approximately 45,000 square feet, almost double its space at its current location.

Paul Honkamp, Chief Executive Officer of Hydrite, commented, "We are excited to move to our new facility. It is designed to take Hydrite well past our 100-year anniversary."

As a company with a strong commitment to their customers and employees, Hydrite continues to invest in people, training, research, technology, and sustainability to offer products and systems that help deliver and provide creative solutions.

To learn more, visit www.hydrite.com or call 262-792-1450.

About Hydrite Chemical Co.

Hydrite, a family-owned company established in 1929, is one of the largest independent providers of chemicals and related services in the United States. Headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, Hydrite has a network of manufacturing facilities, warehouses, and laboratories located in Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa, Indiana, California, and Texas with over 950 employees in more than 25 states. Hydrite owns and operates a private fleet of over 255 units including tractors, van trailers, tankers, and railcars.

Hydrite offers expertise in chemical distribution and manufacturing, food and dairy sanitation, organic processing, liquid sulfites, foam control and water treatment chemistries.

With over 5,000 items in its product portfolio, Hydrite's dedicated chemists, engineers, and technical service staff have extensive knowledge and experience to solve the most challenging formulation problems. Hydrite has a strong commitment to quality and customer responsiveness, and offers superior products and innovative solutions.

