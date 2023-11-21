Hydrite Announces New ERP System to Improve Manufacturing Processes and Better Serve Customers

BROOKFIELD, Wis., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydrite is excited to announce the successful implementation of a new company-wide Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system, allowing them to support customer, employee, and partner success as part of their long-term growth strategy and commitment towards excellence. The new system offers reduced complexity, improved operational effectiveness, and drives enhanced partner collaboration.

The last 24 months Hydrite's dedicated ERP Core team has been working diligently on ensuring that all processes are in place for a smooth transition. This dedicated team consists of 12 Hydrite employees taken from their respective fields whose sole focus over the last 24 months has been to work on implementing this upgrade throughout the Hydrite business network.

The new ERP system will ensure that all Hydrite's Key Building Blocks are met with a strong emphasis on manufacturing and delivering customer satisfaction. The launch follows a two-phase rollout with the first phase occurred on July 31, 2023, with the Corporate, Milwaukee, Tech Center, and Lacrosse facilities and the second phase concluded on October 30, 2023 with Hydrite's other seven manufacturing sites; Oshkosh, Cottage Grove, University Park, Waterloo, Terre Haute, Lubbock, and Visalia.

End user training has been provided throughout each rollout to allow employees to familiarize themselves with the new system. Participation in these training courses has been high with a pass rate of 99% over nearly 150 sessions.

John Adams, Supply Chain & Business Systems Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Thanks to everyone who has made the rollout successful. This project has been several years in the making; I've been thinking about our new ERP since 2017. I'm extremely happy with the team we have assembled to push this project to completion. I look forward to the leap in system capabilities that we will be implementing and all the future technology improvement that comes with a new ERP."

Hydrite has developed a reputation within the industry for providing the distinct combination of excellence in chemical manufacturing and distribution with the most comprehensive level of technical expertise available. To learn more, visit www.hydrite.com or call (262) 792-1450.

