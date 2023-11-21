Hydrite Announces New ERP System to Improve Manufacturing Processes and Better Serve Customers

News provided by

Hydrite

21 Nov, 2023, 08:32 ET

BROOKFIELD, Wis., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydrite is excited to announce the successful implementation of a new company-wide Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system, allowing them to support customer, employee, and partner success as part of their long-term growth strategy and commitment towards excellence. The new system offers reduced complexity, improved operational effectiveness, and drives enhanced partner collaboration.

Continue Reading
Headquartered in Brookfield, WI, Hydrite is is one of the largest independent providers of chemicals and related services in the United States. Hydrite's dedicated chemists, operators, engineers, and technical service staff have extensive knowledge and experience. Hydrite offers superior products and provides creative solutions.
Headquartered in Brookfield, WI, Hydrite is is one of the largest independent providers of chemicals and related services in the United States. Hydrite's dedicated chemists, operators, engineers, and technical service staff have extensive knowledge and experience. Hydrite offers superior products and provides creative solutions.

The last 24 months Hydrite's dedicated ERP Core team has been working diligently on ensuring that all processes are in place for a smooth transition. This dedicated team consists of 12 Hydrite employees taken from their respective fields whose sole focus over the last 24 months has been to work on implementing this upgrade throughout the Hydrite business network.

The new ERP system will ensure that all Hydrite's Key Building Blocks are met with a strong emphasis on manufacturing and delivering customer satisfaction. The launch follows a two-phase rollout with the first phase occurred on July 31, 2023, with the Corporate, Milwaukee, Tech Center, and Lacrosse facilities and the second phase concluded on October 30, 2023 with Hydrite's other seven manufacturing sites; Oshkosh, Cottage Grove, University Park, Waterloo, Terre Haute, Lubbock, and Visalia.

End user training has been provided throughout each rollout to allow employees to familiarize themselves with the new system. Participation in these training courses has been high with a pass rate of 99% over nearly 150 sessions.

John Adams, Supply Chain & Business Systems Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Thanks to everyone who has made the rollout successful. This project has been several years in the making; I've been thinking about our new ERP since 2017. I'm extremely happy with the team we have assembled to push this project to completion. I look forward to the leap in system capabilities that we will be implementing and all the future technology improvement that comes with a new ERP."

Hydrite has developed a reputation within the industry for providing the distinct combination of excellence in chemical manufacturing and distribution with the most comprehensive level of technical expertise available. To learn more, visit www.hydrite.com or call (262) 792-1450.

About Hydrite

Hydrite is one of the largest independent providers of chemicals and related services in the United States. Hydrite has a network of manufacturing facilities, warehouses, and laboratories located in Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Indiana, California, and Texas. Hydrite offers expertise in chemical distribution and manufacturing, food sanitation, organic processing, liquid sulfites, foam control, and water treatment chemistries. www.hydrite.com

Media Contact:
Maggie Honkamp
2627922363
[email protected]

SOURCE Hydrite

Also from this source

Hydrite Announces New Senior Lead Microbiologist

Hydrite Announces New Senior Lead Microbiologist

Hydrite, an integrated manufacturer and supplier of chemicals and related services, is pleased to announce and welcome Steve Tienvieri as Senior Lead ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Chemical

Image1

Chemical

Image1

New Products & Services

Image1

Small Business Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.