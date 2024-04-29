Hydrite® Announces the Acquisition of Fife Water Services Inc. and Precision Polymer Corporation

BROOKFIELD, Wis, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydrite®, an integrated manufacturer and supplier of chemicals and related services, is pleased to announce its acquisition of Fife Water Services Inc., a supplier of water treatment and water process products and automation, and Precision Polymer Corporation, effective April 26, 2024.

Located in O'Fallon, Missouri, Fife is a technology-oriented supplier and prides itself on safety, quality products, cost-effective customer solutions, and utilizing water efficiently, the world's most valuable resource, all which align with Hydrite's core values making the acquisition poised for long-term success.

Hydrite and Fife have a preexisting, thirty-year-old, personal, and business relationship dating back to 1990 when Fife's founder assisted Hydrite with the growth and development of their water care group. It is exceptionally fitting therefore to announce the acquisition of Fife with Hydrite.

The acquisition will expand Hydrite's market reach in the water treatment segment within the food industry. The integration of unique automation and technology will enhance its product offering and expertise to help control wastewater generation and energy use, and address food safety, product integrity, and regulatory challenges faced by food manufacturers.

Fife Founder and Chairman of the Board Jim Duffy will support the Fife business unit, while Fife Chief Executive Officer Andrew Kim will manage the business unit and function as primary contact for Fife's existing clients.

Hydrite President Kevin Honkamp commented, "This synergistic acquisition strengthens our position and complements our current product offering. Our commitment extends to providing best-in-class service and support, ensuring a seamless integration. Hydrite will be retaining all of Fife's excellent people, and we commit to honoring existing business contracts, service obligations and pricing agreements."

Hydrite, a family-owned company established in 1929, is one of the largest independent providers of chemicals and services in the United States. Headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, Hydrite has manufacturing facilities, warehouses, and laboratories located in Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Indiana, California, and Texas with over 1,000 employees throughout the United States. Hydrite owns and operates a private fleet to ensure timely shipments are delivered safely.

Fife is a supplier of formulated water treatment products, and process and product additives for ethanol, wastewater, cooling, and boiler water applications offering a broad range of chemistry and solutions for managing wastewater operations.

Precision Polymer Corporation formulates and distributes wastewater treatment chemicals from its locations in Dumas, Texas and Greeley, Colorado.

Hydrite stands by its core values and expectations which focus around Integrity, Innovation, Safety & Quality, People, and Responsible Growth. www.hydrite.com

