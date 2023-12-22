Hydrite Awarded JCI Supplier Leadership Award

Hydrite has been named the 2023 Johnson Controls Agility & Supply Chain Continuity Supplier Leadership Award winner.

BROOKFIELD, Wis., Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls Chief Procurement Officer Duane Mauer stated, "It's my distinct honor to recognize our top suppliers in 2023 with awards for exemplary performance and execution. You've demonstrated not only your commitment to the values, leadership goals and growth targets of Johnson Controls but also to the customers we serve. Together, we're working to improve agility, provide customers with even more outstanding products and services and transform the industry. Delivering an enhanced customer experience takes world-class performance in all aspects of our supplier relationships. Your company is truly one of the best of the best, and we are proud to call you our partner."

Earning this award is largely due to Hydrite's dedicated team as well as its unique capabilities throughout its facilities. Hydrite's foundation in chemistry combined with its chemists' expertise allow them to successfully take a formula from lab scales to production. After production, an in-depth supply chain network and field-ready account managers ensure customers receive product and have the support if needed well past delivery.

Hydrite Corporate Account Manager Doug Prasser commented, "Hydrite is pleased to receive the 2023 Johnson Controls Agility and Supply Chain Continuity Supplier Leadership Award. This award is a testament to a true partnership where together, we are focused on improved sustainability, production efficiency, and mutual growth goals."

Hydrite has developed a reputation within the industry for providing the distinct combination of excellence in chemical manufacturing and distribution with the most comprehensive level of technical expertise available. To learn more, visit www.hydrite.com or call (262) 792-1450.

About Hydrite

Hydrite is one of the largest independent providers of chemicals and related services in the US. Headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, Hydrite has manufacturing facilities, warehouses, and laboratories located in Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa, Indiana, California, and Texas with nearly 1000 employees in more than 25 states.

Hydrite offers expertise in chemical manufacturing and distribution, food and dairy sanitation, organic processing, liquid sulfites, foam control and water treatment chemistries. Hydrite's dedicated chemists, engineers, and technical service staff have extensive knowledge and experience to solve challenging formulation problems and provide creative solutions. Learn more at www.hydrite.com.

