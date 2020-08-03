Hydro Flask Announces ITC Filing to Combat Counterfeiting

BEND, Ore., Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydro Flask, the award-winning leader in high-performance, insulated stainless steel flasks and a Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ, HELE) brand, announces its recent filing with the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) to combat widespread unlawful importation of counterfeit Hydro Flask products into the United States. The Hydro Flask ITC filing is part of a multifaceted strategy to enforce its intellectual property and expand its brand protection initiatives.

"Hydro Flask is widely recognized for its high quality, durability and performance," said Helen of Troy Housewares President Larry Witt. "We are proud to take this measure to help ensure our consumers receive legitimate, high-quality Hydro Flask products that deliver the authentic experience the brand represents. We are taking a stand against online platforms, importers, and sellers that are complicit in facilitating the sales of counterfeit Hydro Flask products."

"The proliferation of counterfeit goods in the market has exploded over the last few years for nearly all brands, including Hydro Flask," continued Witt. "Hydro Flask's ITC filing represents an important step of our proactive brand protection strategy. The message is clear: we aim to stop the rampant and egregious violation of our intellectual property at every level."

About Hydro Flask

Hydro Flask® is the leader in high-performance insulated products that help people enjoy the things they love to do in the places they love to be. From the number one-selling water bottle to soft good innovations like our Unbound Series™ Soft Coolers and Down Shift™ Hydration Packs, Hydro Flask's delightfully simple designs and go-anywhere durability always deliver the perfect temperature when you need it. Founded in 2009 in Bend, Oregon, Hydro Flask inspires active outdoor lives with two simple words: Let's Go! Its charitable arm, Parks For All, supports the development, maintenance, restoration and accessibility of public green spaces so people everywhere can live healthier, happier and more fulfilled lives. To learn more about Hydro Flask, Parks for All, and to see our full lineup of award-winning products, visit www.hydroflask.com.

About Helen of Troy Limited

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) is a leading global consumer products company offering creative solutions for its customers through a strong portfolio of well-recognized and widely-trusted brands, including OXO, Hydro Flask, Vicks, Braun, Honeywell, PUR, Hot Tools and Drybar. We sometimes refer to these brands as our Leadership Brands. All trademarks herein belong to Helen of Troy Limited (or its subsidiaries) and/or are used under license from their respective licensors. For more information about Helen of Troy, please visit http://investor.hotus.com/.

SOURCE Hydro Flask

Related Links

http://www.hydroflask.com

