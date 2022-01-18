Hydro Flask Celebrates 5 Years of Parks For All Giving Program and Honors 2022 Grantees

"We are thrilled to celebrate five years of giving through Parks For All," said Indigo Teiwes, Director, Corporate Responsibility, Housewares at Helen of Troy. "We believe that the outdoors and green spaces lead to healthier, happier and more fulfilled lives. Everyone deserves the mental and physical benefits that the outdoors can provide and we're proud to partner with organizations whose work makes this a reality for so many."

Over the five years since Parks for All launched, Hydro Flask has focused its giving in three key categories: building new parks, park access and education, and park maintenance and restoration. Since 2017, Parks for All funding has helped more than 60,000 people spend 382,000 hours outside, including more than 35,000 kids. Additionally, more than 600 workshops and trainings have been held and 64,000 lbs. of trash have been removed through the programs of Parks for All grantees. Finally, Hydro Flask is proud to announce as part of its commitment to improving equity in the outdoors that over 13 of this year's grantees are led by People of Color and other historically marginalized communities, including womxn, LGBTQIA2S+ and Disabled people.

To learn more about current and past grantees, visit Parks for All or watch Hydro Flask's Let's Go! video series on YouTube , which documents the inspiring people and groups who are helping to preserve, and make more accessible, the natural spaces that bring joy to us all.

This year, Hydro Flask will donate over $400,000 in cash and product donations to grantees globally to support projects such as building and maintaining parks, community education and more. This includes the following cash grants to national, regional and international nonprofits:

National Parks For All Grantees: (Totaling $205,000)

National Forest Foundation*: Connecting Diverse Youth to Local National Forests

Outdoor Foundation*: National Thrive Outside Day

Rails-to-Trails Conservancy*: Expanding Equity and Inclusion on Trails through Representation Along the Great American Rail-Trail

The Trust for Public Land*: Community Impact Fund

The Giving Grove*: Little Orchards, Big Impact: Creating Sustainable Urban Green Spaces

Regional Parks For All Grantees: (Totaling $99,500)

Adaptive Sports Center of Crested Butte in Colorado

in Austin Youth River Watch ( Texas )

) Cal-Wood Education Center* ( Colorado )

) elevateHER ( Colorado )

) Exposure Skate Organization ( California and Arizona )

and ) Landforce* ( Pennsylvania )

) The Land Trust for Tennessee * ( Tennessee )

International Parks For All Grantees: (Totaling $82,000)

Canada : Park People

: UK: Peak District National Park Foundation

UK: We Swim Wild

Norway : Gate to the Arctic

: Gate to the Arctic Germany : Clean River Project e.V.*

*Denotes repeat grantee beneficiaries

"The Giving Grove is excited to be part of the Parks For All family because, like Hydro Flask, we are committed to ensuring access to healthy outdoor spaces for those who typically have had the least opportunity for it," said Giving Grove's CEO Rob Reiman. "Parks for All helps us support neighbors in creating these opportunities for their communities and allows us to share this mission with a larger audience coast to coast."

"We are truly grateful for the opportunity to be a repeat recipient of a Parks for All grant," said Ginny Kelly, Regional Director of The Land Trust for Tennessee. "There is nothing more exciting than working with our partner organizations to create Walden's Ridge Park."

To learn more about Hydro Flask Parks For All grantees and a full summary of the exciting projects, please visit https://www.hydroflask.com/parks-for-all .

About Parks For All

Parks for All is the giving platform for Hydro Flask. Through Parks for All, Hydro Flask supports nonprofit organizations focused on building, maintaining, restoring and providing more equitable access to parks. For us, parks represent a place we can all go to recreate, relax or be inspired. From urban park excursions with our family to national park adventures in the back country, parks of all sizes and types help make us healthier, happier and more fulfilled. Parks For All is our way of sharing the love we have for green spaces, and ensuring these special places get the attention and protection they deserve. As of January 2022, Parks for All has supported 151 non-profits, given more than $2.5 million and donated more than 68,000 bottles. For more information about Parks For All, please visit www.hydroflask.com/parks-for-all .

About Hydro Flask

Hydro Flask® is the leader in high-performance insulated products that help people enjoy the things they love to do in the places they love to be. From the number one-selling water bottle to soft good innovations like the Day Escape™ Soft Coolers to the Outdoor Kitchen dining collection, Hydro Flask's delightfully simple designs and go-anywhere durability always deliver the perfect temperature when you need it. Founded in 2009 in Bend, Oregon, Hydro Flask inspires active outdoor lives with two simple words: Let's Go! Its giving program, Parks For All, supports nonprofit organizations focused on building, maintaining, restoring and investing in public green spaces so people everywhere can live healthier, happier and more fulfilled lives. To learn more about Hydro Flask, Parks for All, and to see our full lineup of award-winning products, visit www.hydroflask.com .

About Helen of Troy Limited

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) is a leading global consumer products company offering creative solutions for its customers through a diversified portfolio of well-recognized and widely-trusted brands, including OXO, Hydro Flask, Osprey, Vicks, Braun, Honeywell, PUR, Hot Tools and Drybar. The company sometimes refers to these brands as their Leadership Brands. All trademarks herein belong to Helen of Troy Limited (or its subsidiaries) and/or are used under license from their respective licensors. For more information about Helen of Troy, please visit www.helenoftroy.com .

