Hydro Releases EvoDose NXT Chemical Dispenser

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydro, part of PSG and Dover (NYSE: DOV), today announced the launch of its new EvoDose NXT Chemical Dispenser. Available for use in the European, Middle Eastern and African (EMEA) facility cleaning, kitchen and healthcare markets, the EvoDose NXT is designed to deliver highly accurate dilution of concentrated chemicals to sinks, buckets, bottles and other containers.

Backed by 30 years of experience and success in the chemical-dispensing market, the Hydro EvoDose NXT is a next-generation chemical dilution system that introduces new design features with industry-leading ease of use and efficiency. The EvoDose NXT incorporates a new valve design for easier maintenance and a user-friendly, bi-stationary push button with punch protection for enhanced operational simplicity. Moreover, EvoDose NXT's pressure limiter helps ensure consistent dilution rates over fluctuating water pressures. Additional features include a compact design; a unique Quad Diverter Valve (QDV) that provides enhanced accuracy in precision dispensing without product mixing; and the ability to dilute up to four different chemicals at once.

"We're very excited to launch a new generation of chemical dilution equipment with the release of the Hydro EvoDose NXT," said Sebastian Lamers, R&D Team Lead for Hydro. "The EvoDose NXT is an economical solution that helps eliminate potential dilution variances and wasted products, ensuring that customers are using the recommended amount of chemicals while keeping their facilities cleaner and safer. With its various design enhancements and Euro-Gap technology, EvoDose NXT meets EN1717 category 4 water protection guidelines. Additionally, its slim profile, small footprint, chemically-inert components, and wipe-clean surface make it suitable for the sanitization of almost any location."

Other benefits of the EvoDose NXT include:

Precise dilution over a wide range of input pressures;

Customized labeling that allows products to be clearly and easily identified, including a push button label that is protected by a transparent lid;

A unique slide-on design for simple installation that enables users to easily add new units to an existing one-button dispenser via daisy chaining;

A lockable cabinet system for increased safety, securing any product from unnecessary tampering;

Customizable cabinets with an adjustable bottle shelf to accommodate a number of different products in pouch or bottle form; and

A Snap Fit connector for easy and fast hose connection with either a 15 mm OD hose for Snap Fit or a 3/4" BSPM fitting.

To learn more about the new EvoDose NXT or any other chemical-dispensing and dosing products and systems from Hydro, please visit www.hydrosystemsco.com/products/evodose-nxt.html.

About Hydro:

Based in Cincinnati, Ohio and with offices and support teams around the globe, Hydro is a world leader in delivering chemical dispensing and dosing solutions including equipment, software and services. With strategic partnerships, innovative solutions and more than 50 years of experience, Hydro is committed to enriching the lives of its customers by creating a cleaner, more sustainable world. Its products serve numerous dosing and dispensing applications within commercial cleaning, laundry, warewash, food service, industrial, irrigation, horticulture, animal health, and other industries. Hydro ensures dosing is always accurate, safe and cost effective, helping customers clean with confidence. For more information, visit www.hydrosystemsco.com.

About PSG:

PSG is the global pump, metering and dispensing-solution expert, enabling the safe and efficient transfer of critical and valuable fluids that require optimal performance and reliability in applications where it matters most. Additionally, PSG is a leading provider of flow meters designed to reduce waste and downtime while accurately measuring, monitoring and controlling the distribution of fluids. Headquartered in Oakbrook Terrace, IL, USA, PSG is comprised of several world-class brands, including Abaque®, All-Flo™, Almatec®, Blackmer®, Ebsray®, em-tec®, Griswold®, Hydro™, Malema™, Mouvex®, Neptune®, PSG® Biotech, Quantex™, Quattroflow®, RedScrew™ and Wilden®. PSG products are manufactured on three continents – North America, Europe and Asia – in state-of-the-art facilities that practice lean manufacturing and are ISO-certified. PSG is part of the Pumps & Process Solutions segment of Dover Corporation. For additional information on PSG, please visit psgdover.com. PSG: Where Innovation Flows.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of approximately 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com .

