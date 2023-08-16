Hydro Releases HydroMinder HP System

Builds on HydroMinder Technology to Create High-Pressure Chemical-Dilution System for Vehicle Washes

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydro, part of PSG and Dover (NYSE: DOV), today announced the release of its new HydroMinder™ HP chemical-dilution system for use in tunnel vehicle wash systems.

Building on the design and 30-year history of Hydro's HydroMinder™ float-based chemical-dilution system, the HydroMinder HP is our first "high pressure" chemical-proportioning system. The HydroMinder HP's venturi-injector-based, multi-channel design enables it to deliver premier chemical-dilution accuracy, with 11% more accurate performance on average compared to competitors on the market today.

The HydroMinder HP system creates a crucial advantage on busy wash days, featuring five or seven single-sized coaxial valves per panel and a variety of injector assemblies with flow rates ranging from 0.75 to 12 gallons per minute. This multi-valve design allows the HydroMinder HP to change valves or chemicals without shutting down, resulting in less wash downtime and higher, more consistent throughput rates.

Other benefits of the HydroMinder HP system include:

11-gauge stainless steel back panel, valve bodies, valve manifold and manifold fascia extend service life and corrosion resistance;

Self-priming floor-mounted pump with a capacity of 20 gallons per minute, featuring stainless steel housing and impellers;

Metering tips that enable consistent disbursement of chemical dosages, reducing the need for continuous adjustment;

Kynar® composite injectors designed for maximum chemical compatibility, delivering reliability, longevity and reduced maintenance;

Functionality with most common trigger voltages, including 24 VAC, 24 VDC and 110 VAC; and

Compact footprint that reduces space requirements.

To learn more about the HydroMinder HP or any of Hydro's other chemical-dispensing and dosing products and systems, please visit https://www.hydrosystemsco.com/products/hydrominder-hp.html.

About Hydro:

Based in Cincinnati, Ohio and with offices and support teams around the globe, Hydro is a world leader in delivering chemical dispensing and dosing solutions including equipment, software and services. With strategic partnerships, innovative solutions and more than 50 years of experience, Hydro is committed to enriching the lives of its customers by creating a cleaner, more sustainable world. Its products serve numerous dosing and dispensing applications within commercial cleaning, laundry, warewash, food service, industrial, irrigation, horticulture, animal health, and other industries. Hydro ensures dosing is always accurate, safe and cost effective, helping customers clean with confidence. For more information, visit www.hydrosystemsco.com.

About PSG:

PSG is the global pump, metering and dispensing-solution expert, enabling the safe and efficient transfer of critical and valuable fluids that require optimal performance and reliability in applications where it matters most. Additionally, PSG is a leading provider of flow meters designed to reduce waste and downtime while accurately measuring, monitoring and controlling the distribution of fluids. Headquartered in Oakbrook Terrace, IL, USA, PSG is comprised of several world-class brands, including Abaque®, All-Flo™, Almatec®, Blackmer®, Ebsray®, em-tec®, Griswold®, Hydro™, Malema™, Mouvex®, Neptune®, PSG® Biotech, Quantex™, Quattroflow®, RedScrew™ and Wilden®. PSG products are manufactured on three continents – North America, Europe and Asia – in state-of-the-art facilities that practice lean manufacturing and are ISO-certified. PSG is part of the Pumps & Process Solutions segment of Dover Corporation. For additional information on PSG, please visit psgdover.com. PSG: Where Innovation Flows.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com .

