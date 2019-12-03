Hydro Systems Enhances Warewashing with New Solutions

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydro Systems, part of PSG® and Dover (NYSE: DOV), and a world leader in chemical dispensing equipment, software and services, launched EvoWash, a powder/solid detergent dissolver with an optional, integrated rinse pump and EvoRinse, a solid rinse dissolver to be used in conjunction with EvoWash.

"EvoWash and EvoRinse are essential dispensers because they help bring the benefits of the growing market for solid detergent and rinse formulations to any kitchen. Solid chemistry can result in more racks completed per pound of product, less risk of spillage and easier handling by kitchen staff," said John Goetz, Global Product Manager, Hydro Systems. "Simple to install and cost-effective, the EvoWash and EvoRinse are ideal for commercial kitchens in restaurants and hotels as well as non-commercial foodservice operations in schools, corporate offices and hospitals."

The EvoWash and EvoRinse offer an alternative to the traditional method of dispensing solids, which requires three pieces of equipment—a warewash dispenser and a separate dissolver bowl for each product. The dispensers come in a single aesthetically pleasing package containing the controller, pre-wired conductivity probe and cabling, the dissolver bowl and rinse pump. The units can be hung easily with just a few screws and take up 50% less wall space.

Unlike other solid dispensers that run based on time, the EvoWash and EvoRinse come standard with a conductivity probe and, when combined with pulse feeding, this enhances the accuracy of detergent control, limits chemical costs and optimizes cleaning and sanitization results. The units have several smart qualities, like a No-Bottle Stop feature, lock-out options and an integrated rack counter. Finally, EvoWash is certified to meet global safety standards, including UL, CE and ASSE 1055.

About Hydro Systems:

Based in Cincinnati, Ohio and with offices and support teams around the globe, Hydro Systems is a world leader in delivering chemical dispensing and dosing solutions including equipment, software and services. With strategic partnerships, innovative solutions and more than 50 years of experience, Hydro Systems is committed to enriching the lives of its customers by creating a cleaner, more sustainable world. Its products serve numerous dosing and dispensing applications within commercial cleaning, laundry, warewash, food service, industrial, irrigation, horticulture, animal health, and other industries. Hydro Systems ensures dosing is always accurate, safe and cost effective, helping customers clean with confidence. For more information, visit www.hydrosystemsco.com.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

