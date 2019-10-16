Hydro Systems Expands Central Dosing Offering to On-premise Laundries with New Dositec Options

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Oct., 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydro Systems, part of PSG and Dover (NYSE: DOV) and a world leader in delivering chemical dispensing and dosing solutions, has released its Dositec Printed Circuit Board-Controlled ("PCB") Multi-Washer dispensers to meet the unique needs of on-premise laundries ("OPLs") in applications from healthcare to hospitality. Developed to provide more economical solutions for laundries with four or more smaller washer extractors, the units allow the benefits of centralized dosing to be adopted at a wider range of accounts.

"This expansion to our Dositec portfolio of products brings the benefits of centralized reporting, easier installation and space savings to OPLs," said John Goetz, Global Product Manager, Hydro Systems. "Rather than managing numerous dispensers across multiple machines, facilities only need to install one of our new units to serve several washers."

The new central dosing systems bring many of the same benefits as the larger and more advanced Dositec systems, which have been trusted in the industrial laundry market for over a decade. These include:

Quick and easy installs – With fewer materials like tubing and controllers needed, the installation process is much easier, reducing time for first revenue.

Compact equipment – A sleek design ensures a smaller footprint. In fact, the new Dositec systems take up 35% less wall space compared to four 1-to-1 dispensers.

Flexibility and scalability – The dispensers can support up to six washers and eight products, and can be fitted with either an electromagnetic or pneumatic pump depending on the size of washers. The electromagnetic option is built for washers handling up to 125 pounds of laundry, with a max capacity of 750 pounds across six washers. The pneumatic pump is to be used with washers handling up to 250 pounds each, or a total of 1,500 pounds.

Centralized reporting – The PCB-Controlled units are compatible with Hydro Connect, the company's cloud-based platform that gathers and stores dispensing data. Laundries can download reports in seconds that detail shift efficiency, chemical, water and energy usage, costs and alarms.

"Previously, technology like this has only been available to industrial laundry operations due to budget restrictions," added Goetz. "With the addition of these Dositec units, Hydro Systems now offers a complete family of products with a range of controls and pump options for multi-washer set-ups to drive ROI in both industrial laundry and OPL environments."

For more information, visit hydrosystemsco.com/product/dositec-multi-washer-systems.

About Hydro Systems:

Based in Cincinnati, Ohio, and with offices and support teams around the globe, Hydro Systems is a world leader in delivering chemical dispensing and dosing solutions including equipment, software and services. With strategic partnerships, innovative solutions and more than 50 years of experience, Hydro Systems is committed to enriching the lives of its customers by creating a cleaner, more sustainable world. Its products serve numerous dosing and dispensing applications within commercial cleaning, laundry, warewash, food service, industrial, irrigation, horticulture, animal health, and other industries. Hydro Systems ensures dosing is always accurate, safe and cost effective, helping customers clean with confidence. For more information, visit hydrosystemsco.com.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services through three operating segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

