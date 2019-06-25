Hydro Systems Introduces Real-Time Data Solution for Laundries

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydro Systems, part of Dover (NYSE: DOV) and a world leader in delivering chemical dispensing and dosing solutions, recently introduced its Hydro Connect Real-Time Module at the 2019 Clean Show in New Orleans, Louisiana, the leading event for the laundry, dry cleaning and textile care services industry. When paired with a Real-Time Module, Hydro Connect offers instant data streaming to further improve the laundry process.

"The Real-Time Module helps laundries operate more efficiently, reduce costs and quickly address any abnormal conditions," said John Goetz, Global Product Manager, Hydro Systems. "Previously, our customers could view historical reports on productivity, chemical usage, costs and alarms. Now, operational data is available as it occurs, allowing immediate action to drive continuous improvement."

Hydro Connect is a cloud-based Internet of Things (IoT) platform that populates data generated from the company's Dositec Central Dosing Systems that operate in laundries across the world. The platform offers chemical providers increased visibility into their operations while also optimizing production, reducing costs and increasing customer satisfaction.

The Real-Time Module can be retrofitted to existing Dositec installs, allowing ongoing data streaming to the Hydro Connect cloud. With a real-time dashboard, chemical providers and end-users can easily see what's happening in every washer or in every module of tunnel washers. There is no guesswork about which formula is running, success of each chemical delivery or whether hygiene compliance is being met.

In addition to providing a clear view of measures like efficiency by shift, washer turn times and water and chemical usage, the Real-Time Module enables users to set alarm thresholds and receive emails and SMS notifications if one or more is triggered. This allows laundries to reduce downtime, rewash rates and larger issues that can impact the bottom line. Hydro Systems also offers a monthly data analysis plan to provide insights and recommendations for busy laundry operators.

"As we expand Hydro Connect's capabilities, we aim to increase connectivity, add value to our applications and provide industrial and on-premise laundries with the data and resources they need to optimize cleaning results," added Goetz.

For more information, visit hydrosystemsco.com/product/hydroconnect/.

About Hydro Systems:

Based in Cincinnati, Ohio, and with offices and support teams around the globe, Hydro Systems is a world leader in delivering chemical dispensing and dosing solutions including equipment, software and services. With strategic partnerships, innovative solutions and more than 50 years of experience, Hydro Systems is committed to enriching the lives of its customers by creating a cleaner, more sustainable world. Its products serve numerous dosing and dispensing applications within commercial cleaning, laundry, warewash, food service, industrial, irrigation, horticulture, animal health, and other industries. Hydro Systems ensures dosing is always accurate, safe and cost effective, helping customers clean with confidence. For more information, visit hydrosystemsco.com/.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer with annual revenues of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services through three operating segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com .

