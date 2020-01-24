Hydro Systems Launches Versatile Single-Pump Warewash Dispenser

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydro Systems, part of PSG® and Dover (NYSE: DOV), today announced the introduction of the CP-500, a single pump dispenser. The CP-500 is a versatile and easy-to-use unit for automatic warewashing in commercial kitchens. It is designed to deliver the full range of dishwashing products, including, rinse aid, detergents and sanitizers.

"At Hydro, we pride ourselves on being responsive to our customers' needs, and through our research, we identified a desire for a very simple dispenser for smaller kitchens operating at lower volumes," said John Goetz, Global Product Manager at Hydro Systems. "Versatility is key, and the CP-500, in addition to enabling end-users to administer the full range of dishwashing products, is available in models that cover the different styles of dish machines used globally."

Straight-forward and quick to install, the CP-500 is pre-wired and easily programmed using two analog adjustments for time or speed, meaning the unit can be on the wall and delivering product in a matter of minutes. The CP-500 is a reliable unit for single tank, door-style machines or glass washers, and is the ideal choice for those who require an economic dispenser that minimizes service costs at smaller accounts.

The CP-500 delivers on Hydro's trademark capabilities of accuracy and reliability with fewer features to accommodate tighter budgets. The unit has an attractive and sleek design and a small footprint that allows it to fit in areas with minimal wall space. It also meets all applicable global electrical standards, including UL and CE approvals.

For more information about the Hydro Systems CP-500, please visit https://hydrosystemsco.com/product/cp-500.

About Hydro Systems:

Based in Cincinnati, Ohio and with offices and support teams around the globe, Hydro Systems is a world leader in delivering chemical dispensing and dosing solutions including equipment, software and services. With strategic partnerships, innovative solutions and more than 50 years of experience, Hydro Systems is committed to enriching the lives of its customers by creating a cleaner, more sustainable world. Its products serve numerous dosing and dispensing applications within commercial cleaning, laundry, warewash, food service, industrial, irrigation, horticulture, animal health, and other industries. Hydro Systems ensures dosing is always accurate, safe and cost-effective, helping customers clean with confidence. For more information, visit www.hydrosystemsco.com.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com .

