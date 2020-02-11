Hydroid, Inc. Delivers REMUS 300 UUV to U.S. Navy

As part of the Prototype Project Agreement with DIU, Hydroid is working with the Navy on spiral upgrades to the commercial REMUS 300 to increase capabilities. REMUS 300 conforms to the Navy's Modular Open Systems Architecture (MOSA) and Unmanned Maritime Autonomy Architecture (UMAA) standards. This small-class UUV will provide increased modularity, allowing for rapid integration of new modules and software and decreasing risk with development, schedule and costs. "The REMUS 300 is a game-changer for the small UUV class. It's a culmination of everything we've learned by delivering over 400 REMUS UUVs over the past 17 years," said Duane Fotheringham, President of Hydroid. "The modularity and open architecture will make future developments easier than ever to integrate, ensuring REMUS will continue to be one of the most advanced UUVs on the market."

The REMUS 300 maintains the 7.5-inch diameter of the REMUS 100, increases the depth rating to 305 meters, and remains two-man portable. Built around the REMUS Technology Platform, the design also allows for reconfigurable payloads, sensors and energy modules to meet mission requirements.

Features incorporated onto the REMUS 300 include:

Field changeable, environmentally sealed energy modules

Multiple energy options

GPS, WiFi and Iridium Antenna with LED status lights, emergency strobe and infrared strobe

High-speed thruster for high current operations

Dual frequency 900/1800 kHz side scan sonar

Payload Module with Software and Hardware Development Kits for third-party development

Option for a 4k low light black and white stills camera with LED light bar

low light black and white stills camera with LED light bar Removeable 1 TB hard drive

Toolless band clamps to easily separate modules

NEW HYFleet Graphic User Interface with simulator

(DIU) is a United States Department of Defense (DoD) organization with a mission to accelerate commercial technology for National Security. Leveraging its Commercial Solutions Opening (CSO) process, DIU acquired prototypes to evaluate for the SUUV program. The streamlined CSO process allowed for collaboration between industry and users within the DoD to refine product designs and fast-track the acquisition process.

The REMUS 300 was developed as a commercial product to complement the REMUS Family of Systems. It will be available for order commercially by the second quarter of 2020.

