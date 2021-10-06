Hydroponics Technologies Market to grow by $ 512.87mn | 17000 +Technavio Research Reports

With the gradual recovery of markets from the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, the hydroponics technologies market is likely to witness a negative impact during the forecast period.

Companies across the globe are focusing on creating a Resilient Business Model in the Face of COVID-19. Vendors are continuing their ongoing operations while building resilient business models as the path to recovery from the pandemic is being carved out.

The recovery process involves various phases including:-

Addressing Potential Impacts by Facilitating changes in Process Designs

Focusing on agile execution of proposed and approved changes.

Assessing Impact on Critical IT infrastructure and Software System

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Hydroponics Technologies Market Participants:

Advanced LED Grow Lights - The company offers hydroponics technologies such as LED grow lights which emit both red and blue spectrums.

American Hydroponics - The company offers hydroponics technologies Nutrient Film Technique (NFT) Systems designed for space optimization, cleanliness, and uniform crop production.

CropKing Inc. - The company offers a hydroponic growing system under the brand name Bato Bucket System and NFT Gutter System.

Hydroponics Technologies Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Technology

Environment And Climate Control Systems



Grow Lights



Farm Management Systems



Material Handling Systems

Geography

Europe



APAC



North America



South America



MEA

The hydroponics technologies market is driven by facilitation in soil and space-saving, the need for reduction in soil and water pollution, and an increase in the offering of certified products.

Get Actionable Insights on each Contributing Segments - Download Free Sample Report

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Hydroponics Technologies Market Scope



Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.46% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 512.87 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.24 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 33% Key consumer countries US, The Netherlands, Japan, China, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Advanced LED Grow Lights, American Hydroponics, CropKing Inc., Growers Supply, Honeywell International Inc., Kahn Climate Control, Koninklijke Philips NV, Nutriculture Grow Systems, Siemens AG, and SuperCloset Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

