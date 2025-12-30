Hygienic High-Precision Robotic Solutions from Stäubli Live at IPPE 2026

DUNCAN, S.C., Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Making an impact at the International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE), Stäubli Robotics will showcase cutting-edge food-grade robotics solutions designed to optimize various stages of the food production process. The renowned expo, the largest annual gathering for the poultry, egg, meat, and animal food industries worldwide, is scheduled to take place at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta from January 27-29, 2026. Stäubli Robotics will present these next-generation solutions at Booth #45069 in Hall B, highlighting their commitment to enhancing safety, efficiency, and precision in food processing.

Insightful TECHTalk Presentation

On January 29, Olivier Cremoux, the North America Head of Food at Stäubli Robotics, and Anthony Romeo, Product Marketing Manager, North America, Oxipital AI, will host a TECHTalk session at 10:00 am titled "Synergizing Robotics and AI: Transforming Protein Production for Efficiency and Food Safety." Join them for an insightful TECHTalk that highlights the transformative synergy between robotics and artificial intelligence in the protein and feed industries. The presentation will show how integrating these two innovative technologies maximizes efficiency, ensures consistent production, and upholds food safety standards, all while reducing reliance on human labor for profitability.

Global Expertise in Food Industry Automation

Stäubli Robotics collaborates extensively with food industry partners globally to address challenges related to producing safe, high-quality products while driving efficiency. Their expertise has established them as a leader in food industry automation, offering innovations that range from primary processing tasks like pick and place, cutting, and deboning to secondary applications, including packaging and palletizing.

Demonstrating Precision in Processing

Attendees at IPPE will witness a live demonstration of Stäubli's food industry robots, showcasing their capabilities in handling food products. Among the highlights will be the six-axis TX2-90 robot, designed for hygienic and humid environments. This robot exemplifies precise handling of raw meat, demonstrates pick-and-place capabilities, and showcases resilience to wet cleaning practices. Through rapid, repeatable processes, these robots offer insights into efficiency gains possible in food production while maintaining high standards of cleanliness and product integrity.

Spotlight on Innovation: IPPE New Product Showcase

Stäubli Robotics is featured in IPPE's prestigious New Product Showcase, highlighting their innovative video on the Stäubli FL1500, an ultra-compact 1.5-ton counterbalanced forklift mobile robot for efficient meat processing. The FL1500 handles heavy loads like carcasses and packaging materials smoothly, reducing manual operation and damaged goods, thus boosting productivity.

Thanks to its patented drive unit, the Stäubli FL1500 navigates wet and uneven factory floors safely, using advanced sensors and real-time pathfinding, streamlining material flow. The fully electric-powered FL1500 is also eco-friendly, offering energy-efficient performance to minimize operational costs.

This forklift mobile robot seamlessly integrates with existing systems, aiding inventory management and logistic tasks, making it ideal for improving efficiency and sustainability in meat processing.

Designed for industrial durability and adaptive performance, the Stäubli FL1500 is your ideal partner in achieving excellence in meat processing logistics, where innovation meets sustainability. The video submission will be showcased throughout the event and across IPPE's digital platforms, contending for recognition as best-in-class innovation alongside other groundbreaking entries.

Pioneering Hygienic Design for Sensitive Environments

Renowned for its pioneering efforts in hygienic design, Stäubli Robotics has engineered its robots to thrive in food sector applications. Their HE (humid environment) and H1 (food-grade lubricant) options provide versatility and durability in handling unwrapped food, withstanding even the most rigorous cleaning regimens. Key features include:

Enclosed, pressurized designs prevent microorganism and condensation penetration.

Smooth, tilted surfaces that prevent liquid retention.

Compatibility with NSF H1 food-grade lubricants.

Resistance to wash down, pressure jets, foaming Key components are constructed from stainless steel.

Internal connections eliminate exterior cables.

Compact, cylindrical design for efficient space usage.

Patented JCS gearbox for enhanced performance.

Available in various formats and sizes, from 4-axis to 6-axis configurations, and payload capacities ranging from 1 to 170 kg, these robots offer flexibility with multiple mounting options, enabling seamless integration into existing production lines.

Join Stäubli Robotics at IPPE 2026

Visit Stäubli Robotics at Booth #45069 in Hall B to engage with industry experts, who will discuss product features and tailored applications with food industry professionals. Discover how Stäubli's innovative robotics solutions can elevate operational excellence, boost productivity, prioritize safety, and reduce production costs.

