Stäubli Robotics Showcases New Sterimove at INTERPHEX 2026

Booth 3443 – April 21–23, 2026 | Javits Center, New York City

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stäubli Robotics, a global leader in industrial automation, will present its latest pharmaceutical automation innovations at INTERPHEX 2026, featuring the debut of the enhanced Sterimove.

Recognized worldwide for engineering robotic solutions that deliver exceptional speed, performance, and safety, Stäubli offers a comprehensive portfolio of 4‑axis and 6‑axis robotic systems and mobile platforms designed to meet the stringent requirements of life sciences and advanced manufacturing.

In addition to the full line of Pharma Robots, Stäubli is introducing the world's first mobile pharma robot: The Sterimove. You can see the Sterimove at INTERPHEX in New York this year at booth number 3443.

Introducing Sterimove: The World's First Mobile Pharma Robot for Grade A, B, C, D Environments

Stäubli will unveil the next evolution of Sterimove, the world's first cleanroom‑ready mobile pharma robot. Engineered specifically for aseptic and sterile manufacturing, Sterimove delivers:

Enhanced contamination control through cleanroom compatible materials and a fully sealed architecture

Optimized operational efficiency for material flow, batch changeovers, and integration with upstream/downstream equipment

Experience Pharma Automation Excellence at Booth 3443

Visitors to Booth 3443 will have the opportunity to:

See the Sterimove capabilities and functionality as engineered specifically for Cleanroom environments.

Explore the integrated Stäubli × AST aseptic workflow featuring the VSM‑C cart-based Vial Sealing Module

featuring the cart-based Vial Sealing Module Learn how Stäubli's portfolio - from Stericlean+ isolator‑grade robots to accessPharma solutions supports the pharmaceutical manufacturing lifecycle

Meet with Stäubli's North American Life Sciences team to discuss sterile‑automation strategies and custom integration

"Our goal with the introduction of the Sterimove is to give pharmaceutical companies peace of mind by combining unmatched hygienic design with the proven efficiencies of mobile robotics. What we're presenting at Interphex reflects our commitment to making pharmaceutical production both safer, more resilient, and more reliable."

Olivier Cremoux Robotics – Head of LIFE North America

About Stäubli Robotics

Stäubli Robotics is a leading global provider of advanced industrial automation solutions. With decades of expertise across pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical device manufacturing, and high‑precision industrial sectors, Stäubli's robotic platforms are engineered for performance, reliability, and uncompromising safety.

Media Contact

Ben Smith

[email protected]

SOURCE Staubli Corporation