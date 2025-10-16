Stäubli Robotics Launches MTC-900, a Plug-and-Play Machine Tending Solution for Smarter, Safer Automation

New plug-and-play machine tending cart enhances productivity and safety with seamless integration with IMMs via the Euromap 67 standard, offering manufacturers a fast track to collaborative automation.

DUNCAN, S.C., Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stäubli Robotics announces the launch of the MTC-900 Machine Tending Cart, a next-generation plug-and-play automation solution engineered to enhance productivity, safety and flexibility across a wide range of industrial applications.

Designed for high-demand environments such as metalworking, plastic injection molding, and precision assembly, the MTC-900 offers manufacturers a fast-track to collaborative automation. Its seamless integration with Injection Molding Machines (IMMs) via the Euromap 67 standard enables plug-and-play connectivity, reducing setup time and simplifying deployment in molding operations.

"The MTC-900 is a game-changer for facilities looking to automate machine tending without the complexity," said Chris Clark, North America Division Director for Robotics. "Its compatibility with IMM protocols and compact design make it ideal for injection molding environments where uptime and safety are paramount."

Key features and benefits include:

Plug-and-play deployment for rapid implementation across production lines

IMM-ready integration using Euromap 67 for plastic injection molding applications

Multi-model compatibility with Stäubli TX2-60 and TX2-60L robots

Compact footprint optimized for confined workspaces

Advanced interface support including EtherCat, ProfiNet, and Ethernet IP

Built-in laser scanning for enhanced safety and compliance

Modular design for easy reconfiguration and scalability

The MTC-900 is built to support continuous operation in harsh industrial settings, offering a robust and flexible solution for manufacturers seeking to improve throughput without compromising safety. Its modular architecture allows for quick adaptation to changing production needs, while its advanced communication protocols ensure seamless integration with existing systems.

Easy robot programming

Configure Stäubli robots without prior robotics nor programming knowledge. VAL Blocks is a block-based graphical interface to save time on tedious programming phases.

To explore how the MTC-900 can transform your operations, visit Machine Tending Cart for Collaborative Applications.

About Stäubli North America Stäubli North America has more than 200 employees supporting Connectors, Robotics and Textiles customers. The company's North American headquarters is in Duncan, South Carolina. Stäubli provides customer support through its locations in Duncan, Queretaro, Mexico, and the newest Stäubli North American facility, which opened in 2018 in Novi, Michigan. In addition to 24/7 customer support, each of these facilities offers training and has dedicated on-site technical experts who can be deployed whenever needed. Stäubli's North American sales force is located strategically on the West and East coasts, and also serves Canada and Puerto Rico.

About Stäubli Robotics Stäubli Robotics is a leading global player in robotics, consistently delivering engineering as effective and reliable as our service and support. A complete solutions provider for digitally networked production, Stäubli offers a broad range of 4- and 6-axis robots including robotic arms designed specifically for sensitive environments, autonomous mobile robots, driverless transport systems (AGVs) and cobots for human-robot collaboration. staubli.com/robotics

