Hylan Accelerates Growth in Western U.S.

HOLMDEL, N.J., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hylan , a market leading provider of specialized communications engineering and construction services, announces today the expansion of its operations in Arizona and California. Hylan West , a Phoenix-based construction company and a division of Hylan, has opened three new offices located in Phoenix, AZ., Long Beach, Calif., and Sacramento, Calif., due to strong demand for fiber and utility construction services in these markets.

Hylan West, a full-service, design-build contractor specializing in broadband, communications, intelligent transport systems (ITS), distributed antenna systems (DAS), fiber optic network platforms and wireless solutions, is embarking on a large wireless multi-year telecommunications construction project with multiple long-haul fiber jobs. The new Hylan offices in Arizona and California are designed to accommodate the growth of much-needed fiber and telecommunications construction services to this region.

"We are excited to continue our national expansion across our Hylan Companies," comments Robert DiLeo , CEO of Hylan. "Hylan West is experiencing significant momentum with high profile projects that will continue to expand its footprint across the west and southwest. Our proven, turnkey capabilities and customer commitment strategically fulfills the growing need for telecommunications infrastructure for companies and government agencies of all sizes."

As a result of Hylan West's successful expansion, the company is now looking to hire new team members to fill specialized positions for these large telecom projects. Hylan West focuses on all outside plant construction activities, including new technologies such as micro-trenching, distributed antenna systems (DAS), wireless node builds as well as aerial and underground fiber construction. Several full-time positions with benefits are available in the areas of construction, fiber optics, commercial driving and engineering.

"As we expand, we are seeking new talent to add to the Hylan family," states Slade Ottney , President of Hylan West. "We strongly believe in creating a family-like atmosphere for all of our employees and are thrilled to create new job opportunities in the key markets where we continue to grow and serve."

To learn more about the available jobs at Hylan West, please click here to apply. For more information on Hylan West, visit hylanwest.com .

About Hylan

Hylan is a leading provider of full-service turnkey communications solutions, electrical infrastructure design and construction services for wireline, wireless and smart city municipal services across the United States. Hylan is the parent company to five divisions that include Hylan Datacom & Electrical, Hylan West, Arcturus Telecom, Down Under Construction and Western Utility. Hylan Companies provide an array of comprehensive services, which include communications and electrical infrastructure design, DAS and small cell installations, engineering, construction and maintenance services and more. Originally founded as Hylan Datacom & Electrical nearly 60 years ago in New York City, Hylan now serves a wide variety of end-markets throughout the U.S., with current offices and facilities in New York, New Jersey, Arizona, Illinois, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah and Virginia. Supported by private equity firms Flexis Capital and TZP Capital Partners to accelerate its growth strategy, Hylan plans for additional expansions throughout the U.S. in 2019 and beyond. Hylan's senior leadership team includes Robert DiLeo (CEO); John DiLeo (President); former AboveNet Chairman and CEO Bill LaPerch (Executive Chairman); Joe Cecin (COO); Scott Gindea (CFO); and Robert Bianco (VP of Business Development). For more information visit Hylan.com .

