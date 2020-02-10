Hylan Datacom & Electrical Celebrates '60 Years Strong' in 2020

HOLMDEL, N.J., Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hylan , a market leading provider of specialized communications engineering and construction services, announces that its Hylan Datacom & Electrical division is celebrating its 60th anniversary in business as a premier, turnkey service provider specializing in services supporting wireline, wireless and smart city infrastructure. Founded in 1960 as a small Staten Island electrical contracting company by John DiLeo, Sr., Hylan Datacom & Electrical today is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ and maintains offices and facilities in New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania including its Sanford Duskin Memorial Training Center, a 14,000 square foot state-of-the-art training facility in Long Island City, NY. Today, the company is led by President John DiLeo, Jr ; and Robert DiLeo, Chairman of the Board for Hylan. Hylan Datacom & Electrical specializes in Datacom/Splicing, Utility Construction, DAS and Small Cell, and Electrical Construction and Maintenance services.

"Here at Hylan, we have always referred to ourselves as a family company; something that has not changed in the 60 years since we have been operational. 2020 marks an incredible milestone for Hylan Datacom & Electrical as we celebrate 60 years proudly serving the telecommunications and construction industries," comments DiLeo. "Our company was founded on the principles of powerful work ethic and a strong customer-centric approach, and we are proud to carry this tradition of excellence into 2020. As we take this time to reflect on our company's history and accomplishments, and gear up for what new opportunities we have in store for this year and beyond, we would like to express our sincere gratitude to our customers, partners, and the Hylan family that we have grown together. We could not have accomplished any of our feats these past 60 years without our strong team and community."

Since its founding in 1960, Hylan as a whole has grown significantly. When the company began, its scope was limited to commercial electrical contracting, but soon expanded into the telecoms space during the 1980s with wireline jobs for New York City's leading cable operator. From there, Hylan's work in fiber optic installation boomed and eventually led the company to complete its first DAS project in 2007, launching the team into work with wireless systems as well. By the 2000s, Hylan Datacom & Electrical was completing municipal work, reaching heights of over $100 million in revenue, and securing solid investments from Flexis Capital and TZP Group.

The company's growth ultimately culminated in the exciting 2018 acquisitions of Hylan's now three additional divisions, spanning 17 states in the US: Down Under Construction , serving DC and Baltimore; Hylan West (formerly Tetra Tech Utility Construction), serving Arizona, California, and Utah; and Western Utility , serving Chicago and the greater Midwest. Joined with Hylan Datacom & Electrical, serving the greater New York City area, these companies are as one, under Hylan Companies.

About Hylan

Hylan is a leading provider of full-service turnkey communications solutions, electrical infrastructure design and construction services for wireline, wireless and smart city municipal services across the United States. Hylan is the parent company to four divisions that include Hylan Datacom & Electrical, Hylan West, Down Under Construction and Western Utility. Hylan Companies provide an array of comprehensive services, which include communications and electrical infrastructure design, DAS and small cell installations, engineering, construction and maintenance services and more. Originally founded as Hylan Datacom & Electrical 60 years ago in New York City, Hylan now serves a wide variety of end-markets throughout the U.S., with current offices and facilities in New York, New Jersey, Arizona, California, Illinois, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Utah and Virginia. Supported by private equity firms Flexis Capital and TZP Capital Partners to accelerate its growth strategy, Hylan plans for additional expansions throughout the U.S. in 2020 and beyond. Hylan's senior leadership team includes Joe Cecin (CEO); Scott Gindea (CFO); Robert Bianco (VP of Business Development); Robert DiLeo (Chairman of the Board); John DiLeo (Vice Chairman of the Board); and Bill LaPerch (Director). For more information visit Hylan.com .

