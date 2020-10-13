Hylan Names David Small to Board of Directors

HOLMDEL, N.J., Oct. 13, 2020 ­/PRNewswire/ -- Hylan , a market leading provider of specialized communications engineering and construction services, announces today the addition of telecommunications industry veteran David Small to its board of directors. Small is the retired Executive Vice President of Global Field Operations and Assurance of Verizon. He worked for Verizon for more than 31 years and also served as Chief Operating Officer of Verizon Wireless.

Small brings an extensive background in telecommunications to the Hylan board. During his tenure at Verizon, he oversaw the construction, installation, maintenance and field operations for wireline and wireless networks for the company's global networks. He also served as the Chief Technical Officer of Verizon Wireless and was responsible for the engineering, building, augmenting, operating and maintaining the Verizon Wireless Network.

"I am very pleased to be named to the board of Hylan, a leader in the race to build the nation's communications, electrical and smart city infrastructure," says Small. "I am familiar with the exceptional work that the Hylan companies perform and hope to offer an additional perspective for their operations. At Hylan, it's about the people. I very much look forward to working with such an established and accomplished team of forward-thinking, hardworking and capable industry professionals."

"We are proud to welcome David to Hylan; he will be a most valuable asset to our board," comments Robert DiLeo, Chairman of the Board for Hylan. "His experience in the industry makes him intimately familiar with the goals and processes we go through on all of our projects. He knows the inherent details and challenges of telecommunications infrastructure construction from multiple stages of the process and can provide unique insight."

Small earned a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Purdue University and an MBA from Ball State University. He began his career in telecommunications as a network design engineer at Contel, which later merged with GTE and eventually became a part of Verizon. He has held numerous technical, operational, sales and customer-service leadership positions at Verizon throughout his career. He is also on the board of directors for KidsPeace, a nonprofit that provides aid to children in crisis.

About Hylan

Hylan is a leading provider of full-service turnkey communications solutions, electrical infrastructure design and construction services for wireline, wireless and smart city municipal services across the United States. Hylan is the parent company to four divisions that include Hylan Datacom & Electrical, Hylan West, Down Under Construction and Western Utility. The Hylan companies provide an array of comprehensive services, which include communications and electrical infrastructure design, DAS and small cell installations, engineering, construction and maintenance services, and more. Originally founded as Hylan Datacom & Electrical 60 years ago in New York City, Hylan now serves a wide variety of end-markets throughout the U.S., with current offices and facilities in New York, New Jersey, Arizona, California, Illinois, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Utah and Virginia. The Hylan Group is supported by private equity firms Flexis Capital and TZP Capital Partners. Visit https://hylan.com for more information.

