Hyland adds two new cloud locations to support global SaaS growth

CLEVELAND, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyland , a leading content services provider with more than 17 years of experience in delivering secure cloud solutions, has expanded the footprint of its Hyland Cloud – offering two new geographic locations. Hyland will leverage Amazon Web Services (AWS) for Hyland Cloud solutions in the AWS US West (Oregon) Region, and added a new Frankfurt-based secondary location to support its growing EMEA customer base.

Hyland's location in AWS US West (Oregon) Region offers customers a strategic West Coast location to support their cloud content services solutions. Hyland's relationship with AWS provides greater agility and expanded geographic options to serve customers quicker than ever. Two enterprise customers have already selected the AWS US West (Oregon) Region location as their primary content services option.

The Frankfurt-based data center provides Hyland's EMEA customers with an updated secondary location to securely replicate data. Hyland's cloud content services offering delivers security, agility and access to support an organization's information management needs. With an accelerated shift to remote work, cloud-delivered solutions are a priority to best support widely distributed workforces and grant secure and scalable access to critical information, when and where people need it.

"Throughout our history we've remained focused on providing highly secure, configurable applications that can be optimized to a customer's specific needs and requirements using a multi-cloud structure that provides flexibility and agility to leverage the power of the cloud, in the ways that work best for them," said Marc Cianciolo, director of Global Cloud Sales Operations at Hyland. "Our new strategic data center locations will support our growing cloud customers, who increasingly rely on cloud-delivered solutions for their evolving business needs."

Today, more than 1175 global organizations in 29 countries leverage SaaS offerings in the Hyland Cloud. The privately managed cloud is configured and maintained to provide maximum security, demonstrated by ongoing audits and adherence to strict ISO-based policies.

