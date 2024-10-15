Hyland adds two VPs to product leadership team to deliver on content intelligence goals

Industry veterans Thierry Delprat, Rohan Vaidyanathan join Hyland as it embarks on bold multi-year strategy

CLEVELAND, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyland, the content innovation cloud pioneer and leading provider of content management solutions, has hired two veteran industry leaders, Thierry Delprat and Rohan Vaidyanathan, to its product leadership team.

Delprat, Hyland's new vice president of engineering for content intelligence, has spent decades in the content space, having served as chief technology of Nuxeo and subsequently as a chief architect at Hyland after Hyland's acquisition of Nuxeo in April 2021. Delprat played a key role in Nuxeo's success and the development of Nuxeo Insights, a machine learning-driven tool that ultimately formed the foundation for Hyland Insight and paved the way for Hyland's exciting multi-year vision and strategy.

In his new role, Delprat – whose career also includes contributions to several startups and delivering new software in artificial intelligence -- will lead Hyland's engineering team and work with the company's broader engineering team to execute Hyland's content intelligence roadmap.

"Thierry's insight and leadership will be invaluable as we continue our journey toward achieving our content, process and application intelligence goals and enabling our customers to deliver exceptional experiences to those they serve," said Jitesh S. Ghai, Hyland's president and CEO. "Thierry has proven he can drive innovative product delivery in his distinguished career, and Hyland and our customers will benefit from his expertise."

Vaidyanathan, Hyland's new vice president of product for content intelligence, has led product teams at Kelvin Inc., a leading AI-based industrial control software company, for the last three years. Prior to his stint at Kelvin, Vaidyanathan spent close to a decade at IBM in various product leadership roles, including as program director for several aspects of the IBM Watson data platform.

At Hyland, Vaidyanathan will work closely with Delprat to shape the future of Hyland's content intelligence offerings. He will lead Hyland's efforts to help customers unlock hidden insights within their structured and unstructured data and make them actionable through GenAI and advanced predictive AI models.

"Rohan possesses a deep background in enterprise data and a proven track record in driving innovation in data and AI platforms, AI governance and content intelligence," said Leonard Kim, Hyland's executive vice president and chief product officer. "He's well positioned to elevate our product initiatives in this key area."

Each will play pivotal roles in the continued development of The Content Innovation Cloud(™), a unified content, process and application intelligence platform announced last week at Hyland's annual CommunityLIVE event. The platform will AI-enable customers' existing repositories and meet them where their content is. Visit Hyland.com for more details.

