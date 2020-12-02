Hyland and Alfresco named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Content Services Platforms 2020

"We believe this latest Gartner report reflects what our customers already know: Hyland and Alfresco are the clear global leaders in the content services space, developing modern solutions in the cloud with the breadth and depth to help organizations meet ever accelerating digital transformation needs," said Bill Priemer, president and CEO at Hyland. "Our product innovation and customer focus ensure our customers have the most advanced solutions for managing content and processes now and into the future."

Offering the most comprehensive content services portfolio available, Hyland supports new and evolving ways of working, enabling healthcare providers, government agencies, financial institutions, insurers, educational institutions and other organizations worldwide to transform their operations and deliver better experiences to the people they serve. More than 16,000 global organizations leverage Hyland's content services platform to meet their digital transformation, compliance and customer experience imperatives.

"Today's business culture requires rich technology that empowers employees to work the way they work best – be that in a physical office or from their home," said John Phelan, EVP and chief product officer at Hyland. "We are committed to providing our customers with the most modern, feature-rich content services platform to support digital transformation journeys."

Hyland's low-code content services platform helps organizations manage the entire information lifecycle, transform processes, reduce security and compliance risks, and help users make more informed decisions.

To learn more about why Gartner recognizes both Hyland and Alfresco as a Leader, download a complimentary copy of the Gartner 2020 Magic Quadrant for Content Services Platforms on Hyland.com or Alfresco.com.

*Gartner Inc., Magic Quadrant for Content Services Platforms, Michael Woodbridge, Marko Sillanpaa, Lane Severson, November 16, 2020

Gartner Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

