Hyland Announces Virtual CommunityLIVE 2020 Conference, October 5-9

The virtual event will deliver the engaging conference experience attendees know and expect from Hyland events, providing a collaborative and fun learning environment.

"The need for organizations to evolve the way they work and the way they interact with the people they serve has never been more urgent," said Bill Priemer, president and CEO of Hyland. "We're committed to helping our customers harness the power of content services to drive their ongoing digital transformations, and the virtual format of CommunityLIVE 2020 allows us to reach a broader audience than ever before."

As the premier content services conference, CommunityLIVE 2020 offers attendees the ability to build a unique and tailored experience from more than 200 targeted sessions, including 45 hands-on training opportunities. Attendees will have access to CommunityCENTRAL, Hyland's virtual exhibit hall, providing a place to connect and engage with Hyland experts, partners and industry peers. Additionally, interactive events such as networking activities and fitness and wellness classes will be available through Hyland's CommunityFIT program.

Hyland executives, guest keynote and customer speakers and industry analysts will deliver inspiring and informative presentations on how to navigate the new normal. Other notable topics include:

Business Transformation:

Intelligent automation: augmenting your process automation strategy

Empowering a remote workforce

Thriving in the new normal: the role of emerging technology

Cloud:

Compliance and security in the cloud

Unique customer experiences with software upgrades, conversions and integrations in the cloud

Lessons learned migrating to cloud solutions

Project Success:

5 ways you can update your solution maturity and outdated processes from home

Jump start your projects: requirements gathering, discovery, design and project methodology

Optimizing your content services strategy

Professional Development:

Create a culture of feedback to ensure ongoing improvement

Influencing through compelling email communications

Coping with change

Registration is now open. For more information on conference packages, visit CommunityLIVE.com/Enroll. Follow the latest conference updates on social media via #CommunityLIVE on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

