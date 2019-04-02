Hyland becomes an Ellucian Ethos Connect Partner

CLEVELAND, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyland, a leading content services solution provider for colleges and universities, has validated its Hyland integration for the Ellucian Ethos platform to connect people, processes, applications and information across a higher education institution and power coordinated programs designed for student success. Hyland worked in tandem with Ellucian to build, test and validate the integration between Hyland's content services platform and Ellucian's suite of student information systems, including Ellucian Banner and Ellucian Colleague.

As an Ellucian Ethos Connect Partner, Hyland will provide higher education institutions with a flexible approach to connect systems to further streamline operations, automate processes and improve visibility. The integration includes standard APIs which provide real-time data exchange and delivery of data to Ellucian student information systems to ensure staff have a full 360-degree view of information directly from their preferred application.

"Hyland has a strong relationship with Ellucian, and as we move forward in our partnership, Ethos is the future of our integration with Ellucian products," said Stephanie Lavallee, product manager at Hyland. "We are excited to be an official Ellucian Ethos Connect Partner and we look forward to working with our joint customers together, providing access to vital information across their Hyland and Ellucian environments."

"Together, Hyland and Ellucian are equipping colleges and universities with tailored solutions to join people, processes and applications to drive modernization, agility and growth," said Ben Morley, director, product management, Ellucian. "We're looking forward to continuing our innovative development with Hyland to deliver content in context, enable more informed decision making and provide next generation technology that helps higher education institutions thrive."

Institutions can learn more about Hyland's partnership with Ellucian at Ellucian Live 2019, April 7-10 in New Orleans. Hyland will host a customer panel for schools to share how they are using Hyland's content services platform connected to Ellucian systems to create efficiencies and improve experiences on their campuses. Hyland will also be featured at a solution showcase, providing expert advice to help make your content work for you.

To learn more about Hyland's extended partnership with Ellucian and its mission to empower digital transformation across the campus stop by booth #539 at Ellucian Live or visit Hyland.com/HigherEducation.

About Hyland

Hyland is a leading content services provider that enables thousands of organizations to deliver better experiences to the people they serve. Find us at Hyland.com.

About Hyland Higher Education Solutions

Nearly 1,000 colleges and universities use Hyland's world-class higher education solutions across campus, from enrollment services to back office functions, to securely manage information, eliminate manual data entry and save time to focus on higher-value work. The Hyland higher education solution suite – including Brainware for Transcripts, OnBase, Perceptive Content, NolijWeb and ShareBase – uses intelligent capture, electronic forms, automated business processing and case management on a platform that is configurable without coding to integrate with other campus systems and alleviate administrative burden on IT.

Media contact:

Megan Larsen

+1 440-788-4988

megan.larsen@hyland.com

SOURCE Hyland

Related Links

http://www.hyland.com

