Hyland completes acquisition of OneContent from Allscripts

The addition of OneContent deepens Hyland's portfolio of healthcare solutions, a core focus for the company. OneContent captures, indexes, stores and retrieves patient information, providing both the health information department and clinicians with access to data when and where they need it. This complements Hyland's existing suite of content and image management solutions, creating the best-in-class platform for managing clinical content across the enterprise.

"Today, we're not only growing our portfolio, we're also thrilled to grow the Hyland family by adding to our team of experts who deliver innovative, industry leading solutions for our customers," said Bill Priemer, president and CEO at Hyland. "The addition of OneContent will further our mission of empowering healthcare providers by informing critical decision making and simplify information access and insight. We're eager to bring that dedication to our new OneContent customers."

Hyland plans to partner closely with Allscripts to support OneContent customers' current solutions. This includes enhancing the platform with new features and functionality, refining the integration with Allscripts' Paragon EHR system and leveraging the complementary capabilities of the Hyland Healthcare suite.

"OneContent is an ideal fit for Hyland Healthcare as we strive to provide the most comprehensive breadth of information management solutions in the industry," said Susan deCathelineau, vice president of global healthcare sales and services at Hyland. "We look forward to serving our new OneContent customers by building long-term relationships and working together to meet their strategic initiatives now and into the future as we evolve our offerings."

Formerly known as Horizon Patient Folders (HPF) and recently acquired by Allscripts from McKesson, OneContent is primarily supported by a team that remains based in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Hyland Healthcare combines information management and enterprise medical imaging with business process and case management capabilities, delivering a suite of unparalleled content and image management solutions to address the clinical, financial and operational needs of healthcare organizations around the world. The Hyland Healthcare suite of products – comprised of Acuo, PACSgear, NilRead, Brainware, OnBase, Perceptive Content and ShareBase – are leveraged to complete patient records, eliminate reimbursement delays and enhance business processes. For more information, please visit Hyland.com/Healthcare.

About Hyland

Hyland is a leader in providing software solutions for managing content, processes and cases for organizations across the globe. For over 25 years, Hyland has enabled more than 19,000 organizations to digitalize their workplaces and fundamentally transform their operations. Named one of Fortune's Best Companies to Work For® since 2014, Hyland is widely known as both a great company to work for and a great company to do business with. For more information, please visit Hyland.com.

Media contact:

McKinzey Saig

+1 440-788-5082

McKinzey.Saig@Hyland.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyland-completes-acquisition-of-onecontent-from-allscripts-300622486.html

SOURCE Hyland

Related Links

http://www.hyland.com

