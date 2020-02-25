Hyland completes acquisition of Streamline Health's ECM business

CLEVELAND, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyland, a leading content services provider, has completed the acquisition of Streamline Health's enterprise content management (ECM) business.

The acquisition bolsters Hyland's efforts to become the world's leading content services provider and furthers Hyland Healthcare's mission of helping healthcare organizations improve the lives of patients and enhance the experiences of healthcare consumers.

"This is an exciting step for Hyland," said Bill Priemer, president and CEO of Hyland. "The addition of Streamline Health's ECM business brings a wealth of talent, broadens the Hyland Healthcare portfolio and will empower even more healthcare organizations to gain a complete view of their patients and deliver exceptional care."

Hyland Healthcare's suite of solutions enables healthcare organizations to harness all unstructured content throughout the enterprise and connect it to core applications. With enterprise access to clinical documents, medical images and other forms of unstructured information, providers gain a comprehensive view of the patient to streamline clinical workflows, improve decision making and support better outcomes.

"We're thrilled to welcome our new Streamline Health ECM customers and employees to the Hyland Healthcare family," said Susan deCathelineau, senior vice president of global healthcare sales and services at Hyland. "We're confident our new customers will benefit from Hyland's culture of support, partnership and accountability, as well as our vast experience helping healthcare organizations across the globe manage patient content."

Hyland will continue to support customers' current Streamline Health ECM solutions. For more information about Hyland Healthcare's content services and enterprise imaging solutions, visit Hyland.com/Healthcare.

About Hyland

Hyland is a leading content services provider that enables thousands of organizations to deliver better experiences to the people they serve. Find us at Hyland.com.

About Hyland Healthcare

Hyland Healthcare provides connected healthcare solutions that harness unstructured content at all corners of the enterprise and link it to core clinical and business applications such as electronic medical records (EMR) and enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems. Hyland Healthcare offers a full suite of content services and enterprise imaging tools, bringing documents, medical images and other clinically rich data to the healthcare stakeholders that need it most. This comprehensive view of patient information accelerates business processes, streamlines clinical workflows and improves clinical decision making. For more information, visit HylandHealthcare.com.

Media contact:

Megan Larsen

+1 440.788.4988

Megan.Larsen@Hyland.com

SOURCE Hyland

Related Links

www.hyland.com

