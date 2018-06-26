Hyland Completes Expansion at Global Headquarters

Home to nearly 1,900 of Hyland's more than 3,400 total employees, the three-building campus features an outdoor walking trail, basketball and tennis courts, two gyms, three diners, two salons, an arcade and a newly expanded Montessori-based daycare. The expansion adds:

450 new workspaces

State-of-the-art training facilities, including eight new training rooms to accommodate as many as 250 Hyland customers at a time to learn the latest technology innovations in Hyland's leading enterprise information platform

Customer Experience Center – an interactive space designed to encourage and promote transparency about customer feedback and empower actions to ensure exceptional service

Outdoor courtyard providing employees with a versatile space to work, relax and collaborate

Renovated daycare facilities, featuring new classrooms and indoor and outdoor playgrounds to support 275 students, enabling the program to add 100 new students and 17 teachers

"When we relocated our headquarters to Westlake in 2002, we were a 200-person organization," said Bill Priemer, president and CEO at Hyland. "Since then, we've added thousands of team members locally and globally and become a best-in-class technology provider with thousands of customers around the world. This expansion supports our continued growth, providing our teams with unique, vibrant spaces to work and to engage with our customers and partners."

Construction was completed earlier this month through partnerships with The Krueger Group and LS Architects. For more details about the building expansion, contact Hyland's Corporate Communications team.

About Hyland

Hyland is a leader in providing software solutions for managing content, processes and cases for organizations across the globe. For over 25 years, Hyland has enabled more than 19,000 organizations to digitalize their workplaces and fundamentally transform their operations. Named one of Fortune's Best Companies to Work For® since 2014, Hyland is widely known as both a great company to work for and a great company to do business with. For more information, please visit Hyland.com.

