Hyland Debuts its New Partner Program Designed to Scale the Agentic Enterprise

Hyland rebuilds its partner program to reduce friction, align execution, and move agentic AI from experimentation to enterprise scale execution

CLEVELAND, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyland, a global leader in enterprise content management (ECM) and the pioneer of the content-powered agentic enterprise, today announced the launch of the Hyland Global Partner Network. This reimagined partner program is designed to help partners confidently build the next generation of the agentic enterprise, powered by Hyland's trusted foundation of content intelligence, industry specific AI, and enterprise grade governance. Built for modern SaaS, cloud adoption, and autonomous operations, the program unifies Hyland's global partner ecosystem under a single, consistent framework to reduce friction, increase transparency, and accelerate shared growth.

"At a time when enterprises are evolving how work gets done, partners are no longer just routes to market, they're essential collaborators of the future," said Nanette Lazina, senior vice president of global channels & OEMs at Hyland. "The Hyland Global Partner Network reflects a clear commitment: to build the world's most trusted and engaged partner ecosystem and to make Hyland the easiest company to partner with globally as we lay the foundation for the agentic enterprise."

A Program Designed for the Way Modern Enterprises Grow

The Hyland Global Partner Network is intentionally structured to align with how modern partners operate today, and how they want to grow tomorrow. Inspired by leading SaaS ecosystems, the program delivers a clear, tiered, and globally scalable model that reinforces trust, belonging, and long-term collaboration.

Key elements of the program include:

One global partner network with consistent structure, terminology, and benefits across regions

with consistent structure, terminology, and benefits across regions Multiple engagement models allowing partners to participate in ways that match their strengths

allowing partners to participate in ways that match their strengths Performance-based partner levels that help partners differentiate in the market based on capability and results

that help partners differentiate in the market based on capability and results A modern Partner Relationship Management (PRM) platform providing a shared, transparent view of pipeline, performance, and joint execution

providing a shared, transparent view of pipeline, performance, and joint execution Clear, published program policies and governance to ensure fairness, accountability, and consistent go‑to‑market execution worldwide

"By simplifying how we engage, aligning outcomes, and giving partners the tools and transparency they need to scale, the Hyland Global Partner Network strengthens how we go to market together," said Andrew Steane, vice president of global partners program at Hyland. "It enables our partners to focus on what matters most, helping customers move faster and realize the real value our AI-first technologies and solutions."

Rather than forcing partners into a single path, the program emphasizes flexibility and modularity, enabling partners to expand their role with Hyland over time as their business evolves.

Built to Reduce Friction and Inspire Pride

Hyland developed the Global Partner Network around a set of guiding principles that shape every aspect of the program: reduce business friction, be consistent and transparent, build mutual commitment, and scale with simplicity. These principles extend beyond structure into how partners experience Hyland day-to-day, from synchronized training and enablement to shared planning, co‑selling, and customer success motions.

"The Hyland Global Partner Network represents exactly the kind of evolution the market needs right now as customers move from isolated automation to intelligent, governed outcomes at scale," said Matt Charlson, CEO of DataBank. "This new program makes it easier for partners like DataBank to collaborate deeply with Hyland, co‑innovate with confidence, and deliver measurable success for customers as they build the agentic enterprise."

The new program introduces a consistent, transparent partner economic model that rewards meaningful contribution and performance rather than single transactions. Partners benefit from competitive base discounts with earned upside tied to measurable outcomes such as deal registration, growth, and new customer acquisition, along with flexible incentives designed to evolve as market conditions and partner strategies change. This model ensures strong alignment between partner actions, customer value, and Hyland's strategic priorities, especially accelerating cloud adoption and the Content Innovation Cloud™ to help customers power the agentic enterprise.

And in return, this gives partners clear visibility into how success is defined, earned, and scaled, reinforcing trust and predictability across the ecosystem.

Laying the Foundation for the Agentic Enterprise

As enterprises move from static workflows to intelligent, autonomous operations, Hyland sees partners as essential to turning AI innovation into real-world customer outcomes. The Hyland Global Partner Network is a critical operating model for that next phase, enabling partners to design, build, deploy, and manage intelligent solutions on Hyland's platform while delivering consistent value at scale.

For more information on the Hyland Global Partner Network, and the company's platform and solutions, please visit Hyland.com.

About Hyland

Hyland is the pioneer of the Content Innovation Cloud™ , delivering ubiquitous enterprise intelligence to organizations with solutions that unlock actionable insights and drive automation. Trusted by thousands of organizations worldwide, including many of the Fortune 100, Hyland's solutions create the foundation for a connected, agentic enterprise, where teams harness the power of AI to redefine how they operate and engage with those they serve. For additional information on Hyland's platform and services, please visit Hyland.com.

Media contact:

Jason Gerdon

[email protected]

SOURCE Hyland