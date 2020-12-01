Hyland Enhances Enterprise Imaging Suite in Latest Product Release

CLEVELAND, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyland, a leading provider of content services and imaging solutions, has launched new products and enhancements to its enterprise imaging platform in conjunction with RSNA. These include Hyland Healthcare's new SaaS-delivered enterprise imaging platform, NilRead for Patient Portals and new functionality for Hyland's universal viewer, image capture and connectivity suite, workflow optimizer and vendor-neutral archive (VNA) administrative interface.

"Our enterprise imaging products and enhancements provide healthcare organizations with a consolidated view of all relevant medical images, in a single view, to help them improve diagnosis – even while working remotely," said Sandra Lillie, director of healthcare sales at Hyland. "Hyland Healthcare's diverse enterprise imaging product portfolio helps centrally manage disparate images helping providers better capture, manage, view and share all imaging-related content in a secure way."

SaaS-Delivered Enterprise Imaging: The launch of Hyland's SaaS enterprise imaging platform will allow health systems to move their archival and imaging workflows to the cloud, relieve the burden of application and hardware management and reduce capital expenses for medical imaging management. In a world where downtime of any patient care system is considered unacceptable, a SaaS-based solution offers high availability and improved disaster recovery. Additionally, it tears down silos making images available to authorized users across all departments and locations of a health system, even to physicians working from home.

Patient Portal Enablement: With Hyland's new NilRead for Patient Portals, health systems can replace their CD workflow with a digital alternative and enable patients to access, view, download, share and upload images through their patient portal via their mobile phones, desktop computer or tablet. By image enabling the patient portal with Hyland Healthcare's enterprise viewer, health systems can respond to consumer expectations while complying with government regulations that mandate patient access to all of their healthcare information.

Image Viewing Enhancements for Radiologists: Hyland Healthcare continues its commitment to innovative functionality that enhances productivity and image access for radiologists. With Edge rendering, radiologists at locations with limited bandwidth can leverage a local instance of the NilRead viewer. Also debuting in this release is new functionality to help radiologists reduce the time they spend combing through a patient's imaging record to find relevant prior exams with the +1 for priors that filters by adjacent anatomy.

PACSgear Image Capture and Connectivity suite updates: In Spring 2020, Hyland Healthcare announced its new enterprise version of the PACSgear server solution, which allows imaging system administrators to manage their image capture and connectivity solutions across the enterprise from one workstation. This latest release includes new added features to enhance user experience.

ImageNext Workflow Optimizer: Hyland Healthcare's universal worklist and radiology workflow solution, ImageNext, strengthens its value proposition with the ability to retrieve and display relevant prior exams based on configurable criteria, as well as the ability to integrate with tele-imaging providers and AI systems. These enhancements will deliver greater productivity and collaboration, while providing radiologists with access to the latest AI solutions.

Acuo Admin Portal for Acuo VNA: The release of Admin Portal for Acuo VNA demonstrates Hyland's ongoing commitment to user-friendly interfaces designed for administrative efficiency and enhanced data access. A key enhancements in this release is the availability of migration tools to empower health systems to manage their own DICOM migrations

To learn more about Hyland Healthcare's enterprise imaging solutions that help organizations consolidate and centrally manage images, and the new enhancements and updates allow customers to connect, manage and view all relevant information visit Hyland.com/Healthcare.

About Hyland Healthcare

Hyland Healthcare provides connected healthcare solutions that harness unstructured content at all corners of the enterprise and link it to core clinical and business applications such as electronic patient records (EPR) and enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems. Hyland Healthcare offers a full suite of content services and enterprise imaging tools, bringing documents, medical images and other clinically rich data to the healthcare stakeholders that need it most. This comprehensive view of patient information accelerates business processes, streamlines clinical workflows and improves clinical decision making. For more information, visit Hyland.com/Healthcare.

