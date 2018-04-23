Hyland Features Intelligent Capture and Automation at Collaborate 18 Technology Conference

Hyland's content services expert, Kevin Ryan, will present 'Better Together: Maximizing the ROI of Your ERP with Intelligent Capture and Automation,' on Wednesday, April 25 at 8:30 a.m. (PDT) in room Lagoon K. The session will teach Oracle users the value of intelligent capture to automate the collection, extraction and verification of data from any document, including PO-based invoices, and achieve touchless processing. Additionally, the presentation will highlight how to:

Better manage unstructured information that supports transactions within the ERP

Control processes that feed and retrieve information from the ERP

Track and report information and data in process

Unify processes and information

Reduce operational costs

Increase visibility and make more informed decisions

"Content services platforms, like OnBase, help address limitations within line-of-business applications – including ERPs – with end-to-end functionality to capture, manage, access, integrate, measure and store information," said Kevin Ryan, director of commercial sales at Hyland. "Using one comprehensive technology platform organizations will centralize related content, automate manual processes and consolidate disconnected data."

To learn more about the benefits of integrating content services platforms with ERP applications, attend Hyland's presentation on Wednesday, or stop by Booth #1079 at Collaborate 18.

About Hyland

Hyland is a leader in providing software solutions for managing content, processes and cases for organizations across the globe. For over 25 years, Hyland has enabled more than 19,000 organizations to digitalize their workplaces and fundamentally transform their operations. Named one of Fortune's Best Companies to Work For® since 2014, Hyland is widely known as both a great company to work for and a great company to do business with. For more information, please visit Hyland.com.

Media contact:

Megan Larsen

+1 440-788-4988

megan.larsen@hyland.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyland-features-intelligent-capture-and-automation-at-collaborate-18-technology-conference-300634363.html

SOURCE Hyland

Related Links

http://www.hyland.com

