Hyland Healthcare Announces Support for AWS for Health Initiative

CLEVELAND, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyland Healthcare announced support for the AWS for Health initiative from Amazon Web Services (AWS) to accelerate and scale the availability of its Acuo vendor neutral archive (VNA) and NilRead enterprise diagnostic viewer on AWS.

AWS for Health is an initiative featuring services and solutions from AWS and AWS Partners, built specifically for healthcare, biopharma, and genomics customers. The initiative makes it easier for health customers to select the right tools and partners for their highest-priority workloads across the health community. For customers looking to accelerate deployments with solution-specific support, AWS for Health also identifies dedicated AWS health industry specialists, AWS Professional Services teams, and leading AWS Partners in each solution area.

Hyland's cloud-based enterprise imaging solutions offer on-demand scalability which is critical as advances in digital imaging lead to ever growing file sizes. This hosted approach, in collaboration with AWS, enables healthcare organizations to exit the business of managing large stacks of data, reduce their investment in IT infrastructure and allow their IT staff to focus on higher value initiatives. At the same time, a SaaS solution offers improved security, delivers higher levels of availability, and helps mitigate risk.

The Hyland Acuo VNA consolidates imaging information from across a healthcare organization into a single repository and provides a platform for clinical integration, interoperability and image exchange. When combined with Hyland's NilRead enterprise, diagnostic viewer, clinicians can access, view and interpret images securely anytime, anywhere.

"Supporting the AWS for Health Initiative is in perfect alignment with Hyland's cloud-first vision and exhibits positive forward momentum to achieve our goal. After many years of being installed on-premise at some of the largest imaging sites across the country, Acuo and NilRead are now available as fully integrated and managed SaaS solutions on AWS delivering greater scalability, flexibility and resiliency," said Mike Myers, SVP healthcare sales at Hyland.

Hyland Healthcare provides connected healthcare solutions that harness medical images and unstructured content from all corners of the enterprise and link them to core clinical and business applications, including electronic medical records (EMRs). This comprehensive view of patient information better informs clinical decision making. For more information, visit HylandHealthcare.com/EnterpriseImaging.

About Hyland Healthcare

