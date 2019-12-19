Hyland Healthcare Highlights Projects with Three New Organizations

CLEVELAND, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Three healthcare providers have selected Hyland Healthcare's connected technology solutions to address clinical, financial and operational needs across their organizations. Leveraging OnBase - the company's enterprise information platform – and its tight integrations with core business applications, as well as enterprise imaging and other tailored solutions, will enable these providers to have a complete view of each patient and their organizations.

Utilizing Hyland Healthcare's future-ready solutions also allows organizations to extend the value of their current IT systems, making them better able to integrate with the latest technology and connect with formerly disparate systems across different departments.

The following healthcare organizations are moving forward with Hyland Healthcare solutions:

"These customers will benefit from what Hyland does best - integrating content services and enterprise imaging solutions, while optimizing an organizations' EHR strategy. By seamlessly connecting clinical information across the organization, Hyland Healthcare empowers clinicians to make fully informed care decisions more quickly and easily," said Susan deCathelineau, senior vice president of global healthcare sales and services at Hyland. "Similarly, by surfacing the right financial or operational content when and where it's needed, healthcare administrators have a complete view of the business, and can ultimately provide a better patient experience."

These Hyland Healthcare customers deployed new solutions and extended existing solutions in clinical, financial and operational departments. Solutions launched include OnBase integrations with EHRs like Epic and Allscripts, as well as revenue cycle solutions such as payment processing, and appeals and grievances solutions.

For more information about how Hyland Healthcare products empower healthcare providers to focus on patients and administrators to streamline operations, visit Hyland.com/Healthcare

About Hyland Healthcare

Hyland Healthcare provides connected healthcare solutions that harness unstructured content at all corners of the enterprise and link it to core clinical and business applications such as electronic medical records (EMR) and enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems. Hyland Healthcare is the only technology partner that offers a full suite of content services and enterprise imaging tools, bringing documents, medical images and other clinically rich data to the healthcare stakeholders that need it most. This comprehensive view of patient information accelerates business processes, streamlines clinical workflows and improves clinical decision making. For more information, visit hylandhealthcare.com.

