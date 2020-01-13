Hyland Healthcare Launches PACSgear Video Touch 4K

CLEVELAND, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyland Healthcare, a leading global provider of content services and enterprise imaging, is unveiling PACSgear Video Touch 4K, a new addition to Hyland Healthcare's PACSgear MDR-Video Touch family.

Video Touch 4k allows clinicians to capture videos and images from visible light modalities, easily associate them with the correct patient record and archive them with consistency, regardless of the department or source. Using industry standards such as DICOM, XDS and HL7, PACSgear Video Touch 4K connects video and images to a picture archival communication system (PACS), vendor neutral archive (VNA), Cross-enterprise Document Sharing (XDS) repository, EMR or OnBase, Hyland's content services solution.

"To provide quality patient care, clinicians need seamless access to complete patient information - including clinical videos and images - within their EMR systems. Video Touch 4k is Hyland Healthcare's latest enterprise imaging tool that addresses this critical need, associating the video acquisition in patient context," said Sandra Lillie, global director, enterprise imaging sales and strategy at Hyland. "By eliminating the siloes and inconsistency in the capture and management of video and images across the healthcare organization, clinicians can make decisions based on complete patient information, delivering more timely and fully-informed care."

The updated Video Touch 4k product also features:

The capture of 4K video and a larger, integrated touch screen for easier in-place viewing

video and a larger, integrated touch screen for easier in-place viewing A new VESA mount allows it to be mounted to a swing arm

Reviewing and editing at the point-of-care

Small footprint

Lights-out management

Multiple video inputs

Supports modality worklist or on-screen keyboard for patient data entry

This is the latest in Hyland Healthcare's enterprise-first imaging solutions, in keeping with the company's mission to help healthcare organizations easily capture, manage, secure, share and view medical images across the entire enterprise, empowering clinicians to see their whole patient.

About Hyland Healthcare

Hyland Healthcare provides connected healthcare solutions that harness unstructured content at all corners of the enterprise and link it to core clinical and business applications such as electronic medical records (EMR) and enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems. Hyland Healthcare offers a full suite of content services and enterprise imaging tools, bringing documents, medical images and other clinically rich data to the healthcare stakeholders that need it most. This comprehensive view of patient information accelerates business processes, streamlines clinical workflows and improves clinical decision making. For more information, visit hylandhealthcare.com.

