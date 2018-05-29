Hyland Healthcare Releases Two New Solutions to Advance Enterprise Imaging

Designed specifically for the encounter-based, orderless workflows found across the enterprise in specialty imaging departments, the Image Link Encounter Workflow (ILEW) solution helps healthcare organizations of all sizes more effectively integrate their multi-modality and multi-specialty imaging content with the rest of the enterprise.

Image Link Encounter Workflow provides an organization with the following capabilities:

Modality worklist services – for encounter-based imaging procedures, ILEW creates scheduled procedures that can be queried by a DICOM modality via DICOM Modality Worklist protocol.

– for encounter-based imaging procedures, ILEW creates scheduled procedures that can be queried by a DICOM modality via DICOM Modality Worklist protocol. DICOM reconciliation – for DICOM enabled, point-of-care modalities, ILEW ensures the completeness and integrity of the DICOM patient and procedure metadata by integrating information from multiple sources.

– for DICOM enabled, point-of-care modalities, ILEW ensures the completeness and integrity of the DICOM patient and procedure metadata by integrating information from multiple sources. Outbound HL7 – creates orders for encounter-based imaging procedures and updates the EHR.

NilRead release 4.3 builds on the foundation of providing advanced viewing capabilities through a zero-footprint viewer. This release of NilRead focuses on improvements to the user experience in addition to extending support for some critical specialties. Significant enhancements include:

Extended DICOM-ECG support - provides the ability to view, measure and document diagnostic ECG waveforms with new ECG Viewing Layouts, an expanded ECG tools panel and new measurement functionality.

provides the ability to view, measure and document diagnostic ECG waveforms with new ECG Viewing Layouts, an expanded ECG tools panel and new measurement functionality. Enhanced support for radiation therapy treatment plans - now provides the ability to add, delete or change isodoses, modify the color of isodoses and ROI structures, as well as improved protocol performance.

now provides the ability to add, delete or change isodoses, modify the color of isodoses and ROI structures, as well as improved protocol performance. Study notes - users can capture study-specific content in a pre-defined template within NilRead. The notes are stored in a standards based, portable format (DICOM SR) and associated with the DICOM study.

- users can capture study-specific content in a pre-defined template within NilRead. The notes are stored in a standards based, portable format (DICOM SR) and associated with the DICOM study. Advanced monitoring and diagnostic tools - include easier access to usage and system statistics to enable faster diagnosis of problems and system expansion.

"These enhanced and expanded products demonstrate Hyland Healthcare's focus on future-ready solutions for our customers," said Sandra Lillie, global director, enterprise imaging sales and strategy for Hyland Healthcare. "By developing products that not only address today's imaging challenges, but also prepare organizations for a more integrated, secure and efficient exchange of imaging content, we strive to be a trusted partner for improving patient care."

Hyland Healthcare will be sharing both new solutions at SIIM 2018 in booth 307. Mike Joslin, a solution engineer for Hyland Healthcare will also be part of a panel at the event titled, "Mobile Image and Information Capture Across the Enterprise" on Thurs., May 31 at 11:00 am.

For more information on how the latest product enhancements fit into Hyland Healthcare's suite of provider and payer solutions, please visit hyland.com/healthcare.

About Hyland Healthcare

By combining information management and enterprise medical imaging with business process and case management capabilities, Hyland Healthcare delivers a suite of unparalleled content and image management solutions to address the clinical, financial and operational needs of healthcare organizations around the world. Every day, more than 2,000 healthcare organizations use Hyland Healthcare's world-class solutions to become more agile, efficient and effective. The Hyland Healthcare suite of products – comprised of OnBase , Acuo, NilRead, PACSgear, Brainware, Perceptive Content and ShareBase – are leveraged to complete patient records, eliminate reimbursement delays and enhance business processes. For more information, please visit Hyland.com/Healthcare.

Hyland Healthcare is a part of Hyland, a leader in providing software solutions for managing content, processes and cases for organizations across the globe. For over 25 years, Hyland has enabled more than 19,000 organizations to digitalize their workplaces and fundamentally transform their operations. Named one of Fortune's Best Companies to Work For® since 2014, Hyland is widely known as both a great company to work for and a great company to do business with. For more information, please visit Hyland.com

Media contact:

McKinzey Saig

+1 440-788-5082

McKinzey.Saig@Hyland.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyland-healthcare-releases-two-new-solutions-to-advance-enterprise-imaging-300655864.html

SOURCE Hyland

Related Links

http://www.hyland.com

