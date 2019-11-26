Hyland Healthcare Shares Imaging Trends Ahead of RSNA 2019

CLEVELAND, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyland Healthcare, a leading global provider of enterprise imaging and content services, continues to grow by leading and responding to the most pressing trends in healthcare and technology. The company's growth, particularly in imaging, is driven by a continuing commitment to deliver future-proof solutions that address advancing technology paradigms.

Chief among the strategies is an enterprise-first approach, which helps organizations manage the proliferation of imaging content across all imaging and specialty departments. That shift supports major digital transformation and encompasses a wide range of organizational initiatives in the journey to highly optimized, patient-centered imaging.

Another trend – often tied to this enterprise approach – is the growing shift to the cloud as part of imaging strategies. Hyland Healthcare's cloud-neutral stance provides customers with configurable options for hosting some or all of their medical imaging in the cloud, which can alleviate the growing costs of on premise solutions. The cloud also facilitates an enhanced agility to address change, and a foundation for consolidation and support for AI, while reducing the real estate required of on premise infrastructure.

Utilizing intelligence and automation is another growing emphasis within clinical applications, and Hyland Healthcare is also leveraging these technologies to streamline operations. ImageNext, the company's vendor-neutral imaging workflow optimizer combines intelligent imaging workflow orchestration with an integrated, universal patient worklist. The solution connects to virtually any universal viewer, PACS or vendor neutral archive (VNA), allowing organizations to intelligently route, sort and distribute imaging studies. This results in productivity gains of up to 20 percent while improving profits and physician satisfaction.

Similarly, the need to optimize existing technology investments, particularly EHRs, is a perpetual trend that is playing out in new ways. On one hand is the drive for optimization and a more complete view of the patient for clinicians. This is accomplished by leveraging solutions like VNAs and universal viewers to tie together previously siloed imaging archives, making content available across departments and extending the functionality of legacy systems. In addition, Hyland customers are also leveraging these solutions to deliver medical images as part of their organizations' patient engagement strategies.

"Our Hyland Healthcare team is constantly focused on the major forces shaping both the healthcare and technology landscape so we can keep our customers ahead of the curve," said Sandra Lillie, global director, enterprise imaging sales and strategy at Hyland. "By addressing existing and anticipated trends, we help bridge the gap between healthcare organizations' current needs and the goals they've set for the future. Together, we've made big strides to support their drive toward better delivery of care and a more efficient healthcare system."

Hyland Healthcare experts will be on hand to discuss these topics and preview product enhancements at the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) annual meeting in Chicago, Dec. 1 through 6. The company's booth, #4300 in the South Hall, features seven pavilions covering workflow optimization, clinical collaboration, enterprise-first imaging, patient experience, connected care and content, and point-of-care image integration.

For more information, visit HylandHealthcare.com and booth #4300 at RSNA.

About Hyland Healthcare

Hyland Healthcare provides connected healthcare solutions that harness unstructured content at all corners of the enterprise and link it to core clinical and business applications such as electronic medical records (EMR) and enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems. Hyland Healthcare is the only technology partner that offers a full suite of content services and enterprise imaging tools, bringing documents, medical images and other clinically rich data to the healthcare stakeholders that need it most. This comprehensive view of patient information accelerates business processes, streamlines clinical workflows and improves clinical decision making. For more information, visit hylandhealthcare.com.

Media contact:

McKinzey Saig

+1 440-788-5082

McKinzey.Saig@hyland.com

SOURCE Hyland

Related Links

http://www.hyland.com

