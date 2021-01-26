Hyland Inks a Multi-Year Partnership Extension with PGA TOUR Star Xander Schauffele

Xander's father and coach, Stefan Schauffele will also continue to be part of the partnership. Both will be featured in the company's marketing campaign and make appearances for employee and customer engagements – promoting Hyland's digital transformation and content services offerings that empower better business performance and support growth. Hyland's relationship with the Schauffeles started in 2019 as the premier sponsor of Xander's golf bag and is the company's first sports sponsorship.

"It is important for me to work with sponsors I believe in and share the same values that are important to me both on and off the course," said Xander Schauffele. "Hyland has been a great partner because just like my team, they are committed to working hard for customers to help them achieve success and reach their goals. I look forward to continuing our relationship and telling our stories together."

Currently ranked 6th in the Official World Golf Rankings, Xander is recognized as one of the most successful and exciting players on the PGA TOUR. With four career victories, 27 top-10 finishes, second place finishes in both the 2019 and 2020 FedExCup and an appearance on the winning 2019 United States Presidents Cup team, Xander is poised to continue his rise in professional golf's ranks as an ambassador for Hyland.

"Xander is not only one of the best golfers in the world, but also the perfect partner for Hyland because of his unique approach to golf, his selfless demeanor and his values, which are similar to our approach with our customers," said Ed McQuiston, Hyland's executive vice president and chief commercial officer. "At Hyland we are committed to finding and creating X factors to help clients digitally transform, outperform their competitors and grow their business just as Xander leverages his X factor on the course. Having Xander and his father Stefan on our team through 2023 will help us continue to tell our story and elevate our brand."

Hyland is a leading content services provider based in Cleveland that enables thousands of organizations to digitally transform and deliver better experiences to the people they serve. With more than 4,000 employees around the world and more than 20,000 lifetime customers in more than 100 countries, Hyland is widely known as both a great company to work for and a great company to do business with. The company was also named a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Content Services Platforms.

For more information about how Hyland gives customers the X factor they need to optimize their business and reach their full potential, visit Hyland.com, as well as the company's Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn social channels.

