Hyland joins Gartner Peer Insights Customer First Program for Content Services Platforms

"Ensuring every engagement is a positive experience is top priority as we see Customer Success as a company philosophy." Tweet this

"We are extremely proud to be a Gartner Peer Insights Customer First Program member and believe aggregating unbiased feedback from across our customer community will only strengthen our overarching Customer Success strategy," said Susan deCathelineau, chief customer success officer at Hyland. "Ensuring that every engagement throughout the customer journey is a positive experience is top priority across all departments at Hyland as we see Customer Success as a company philosophy. Participating in the Gartner Peer Insights Customer First Program aligns with our proven track record for customer success and customer-driven development approach. We're looking forward to utilizing the feedback we receive to continually improve our products, services and support in helping our customers and the customers whom they serve to achieve long term success."

Recent feedback from Hyland's global customer base includes:

"As a longtime customer of Hyland, I have seen them grow into a company that is driven to develop solutions that meet their customer base both vertically and horizontally. This success is discovered through listening to their customer needs, being objective on software functionality, and willingness to pace within the broad spectrum and changing landscape of technology," Manager Enterprise Automation within the Financial Services industry.

"As far as financial institution is concerned, content and processes are of utmost importance. Even more important is their management and discovery and that's exactly where OnBase has helped us. From content management to business process management, it mostly covers everything intuitively," Devops Engineer within the Financial Services Industry

"What can I say about Hyland Software that I haven't said already? As our solutions grow here at our organization is always there with the support that we need to keep growing our solutions whether it is a back-office solution or a clinical one. We are looking to move to the Hyland Cloud and their Sales/Services teams have really been helping us map this out for us. Their Customer Support has still been top notch even with the crazy past year we have had with the pandemic. I can't wait for things to get back to normal so I can attend a great event put on by Hyland, like a Tech Quest or CommunityLIVE," Applications Manager within the healthcare industry.

To learn more about Hyland's customer success program, read recent reviews or submit feedback visit Hyland's GPI profile here.

*See more about Gartner Peer Insights Customer First Program here.

**Total rating out of 5, as on July 9, 2021.

The Gartner Peer Insights Customer First program constitutes an organization's commitment to solicit reviews from its customers using programmatic sourcing strategies and best practices. They neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner Peer Insights reviews constitute the subjective opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences and do not represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates.

About Hyland

Hyland is a leading content services provider that enables thousands of organizations to deliver better experiences to the people they serve. Find us at Hyland.com.

Media contact:

Megan Larsen

+1 440.788.4988

[email protected]

SOURCE Hyland

Related Links

http://www.hyland.com

