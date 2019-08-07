Hyland joins the Symitar Vendor Integration Program

CLEVELAND, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyland, a leading content services provider, has joined the Symitar® Vendor Integration Program (VIP). Participation in the program will provide Hyland access to Symitar's technical resources to enable OnBase to integrate with Episys. The Vendor Integration Program is designed to help ensure that Symitar's customers can easily deploy third-party products.

OnBase integrates with Episys via SymXchange™, a services-based programing interface that enables third-party vendors and credit unions to access the platform's core data and business rules. The integrity of data is maintained throughout any data exchange, because access to business rules and data is managed through a service layer which governs these interactions.

"Our purpose-built integration using the SymXchange system provides users with greater access to important information directly from the Episys core – eliminating time-consuming and error prone manual updates," said Steve Comer, director of financial services and insurance sales at Hyland. "With the integration, users gain the breadth and depth of the OnBase content services platform and secure access to complete information, facilitating more responsive and meaningful interactions with members."

The OnBase integration to Episys automatically syncs information like transactions, member information, tracking records and more to the related Episys record. Additionally, users benefit from the robust capabilities within OnBase to improve the speed, accuracy and transparency within processes, removing bottlenecks and allowing employees to better serve their members.

For more information about OnBase's integration to Episys, visit Hyland.com/FinancialServices.

*Symitar's VIP takes the customer out of the middle, providing vendors with direct access to Symitar's technical resources and test systems. VIP inclusion is not an endorsement of the vendor's product.

About Hyland

Hyland is a leading content services provider that enables thousands of organizations to deliver better experiences to the people they serve. Find us at Hyland.com.

About Symitar

Symitar®, a division of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY), is a provider of integrated computer systems for credit unions of all sizes. Symitar has been selected as the primary technology partner by more than 800 credit unions, serving as a single source for integrated, enterprise-wide automation and as a single point of contact and support. Additional information about Symitar is available at www.symitar.com.

About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.® (NASDAQ: JKHY) is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for the financial services industry. Its solutions serve more than 9,000 customers nationwide, and are marketed and supported through three primary brands. Jack Henry Banking® supports banks ranging from community banks to multi-billion-dollar institutions with information processing solutions. Symitar® is a leading provider of information processing solutions for credit unions of all sizes. ProfitStars® provides highly specialized products and services that enable financial institutions of every asset size and charter, and diverse corporate entities to mitigate and control risks, optimize revenue and growth opportunities, and contain costs. Additional information is available at www.jackhenry.com.

