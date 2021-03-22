Hyland launches new enhancements and solutions across its content services platform
Product enhancements and new solutions deliver modern experiences to enable transformation and better serve clients, customers and constituents
Mar 22, 2021, 09:00 ET
CLEVELAND, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyland, a leading content services provider for organizations around the globe, launched several new enhancements and solutions, delivering on its strategy to provide organizations with the most modern platform to enhance customer experience, drive digital transformation, heighten data security and meet modern business imperatives. Offering an intuitive user experience on a cloud-powered platform, users are empowered with the information they need, when and where they need it to more efficiently perform their jobs from anywhere.
"Hyland's increased development cadence delivers continued enhancements and new functionality to enable a faster path to modernization and agility to adapt to today's business challenges," said John Phelan, EVP and chief commercial officer at Hyland. "This latest release supports our customers' transformation initiatives by launching enhancements to provide an intuitive, optimized user and developer experience, reduce the number of disconnected applications, extend intelligent automation capabilities and increase security and compliance with more control over information access and sharing."
Enhancements across the Hyland platform include:
Perceptive Content Foundation Enhancement Pack (EP) 3 provides more opportunities to extend the reach of Perceptive Content within customer organizations with updates to the Perceptive Content platform and to Perceptive Experience Content Apps. New features within Content Apps focus on improving user productivity by including additional capture capabilities and streamlined indexing functionality to capture content from any application and view, manage and process content quicker. At the platform level, EP3 focuses on authentication and security improvements that provide additional support for SSO and multi-factor authentication within the desktop client.
Content Composer Foundation EP 3 provides an improved user experience, security enhancements and increased compatibility with Microsoft productivity apps. The release focused on the web client user interface, making several enhancements to the user experience including updated icons and screens, improved "copy document" functionality, support for Dutch language, and a new dark theme. Continuing to place the highest priority on security, this latest release features enhancements to digital certificates and an embedded encryption key. Finally, improved compatibility with Microsoft 2019 supports organizations' modernization investments.
In the Brainware Foundation EP2 release, organizations will benefit from expanded handwriting recognition capabilities to non-English languages. Organizations can now take advantage of Microsoft's cloud OCR engine to extract handwritten text in Dutch, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, and Spanish. The latest release also enables 2D barcode recognition for a more efficient and customizable means for capturing data, and is compatible with Oracle Database 19c.
Brainware for Invoices received notable enhancements including the addition of the Automated Learning Engine (ALE) to improve extraction of 35 standard invoice header fields, SAP integration enhancements, and support for Oracle Database 19c and 2D barcode recognition found in Brainware Foundation EP2.
In the newly developed Priority Work Management solution, OnBase customers in the financial services and insurance industries have the ability to deliver the right work to the right employee, in the proper order and priority. Utilizing this new streamlined process management tool users can improve SLA's, reduce costs and deliver better customer experiences.
The newly launched Alfresco Content Services 7.0 provides organizations with the most modern, cloud-native content services platform, optimized for content model flexibility and performance at scale. The latest enhancements in Alfresco Content Services 7.0 delivers higher scalability, strengthened compliance, improved search performance and easier upgrade paths to help organizations across the globe transform business processes and better support remote workforces.
