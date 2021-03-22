Hyland launches new enhancements and solutions across its content services platform

This release helps reduce disconnected applications, extend intelligent automation capabilities and increase security. Tweet this

Enhancements across the Hyland platform include:

Perceptive Content Foundation Enhancement Pack (EP) 3 provides more opportunities to extend the reach of Perceptive Content within customer organizations with updates to the Perceptive Content platform and to Perceptive Experience Content Apps. New features within Content Apps focus on improving user productivity by including additional capture capabilities and streamlined indexing functionality to capture content from any application and view, manage and process content quicker. At the platform level, EP3 focuses on authentication and security improvements that provide additional support for SSO and multi-factor authentication within the desktop client.

Content Composer Foundation EP 3 provides an improved user experience, security enhancements and increased compatibility with Microsoft productivity apps. The release focused on the web client user interface, making several enhancements to the user experience including updated icons and screens, improved "copy document" functionality, support for Dutch language, and a new dark theme. Continuing to place the highest priority on security, this latest release features enhancements to digital certificates and an embedded encryption key. Finally, improved compatibility with Microsoft 2019 supports organizations' modernization investments.

In the Brainware Foundation EP2 release, organizations will benefit from expanded handwriting recognition capabilities to non-English languages. Organizations can now take advantage of Microsoft's cloud OCR engine to extract handwritten text in Dutch, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, and Spanish. The latest release also enables 2D barcode recognition for a more efficient and customizable means for capturing data, and is compatible with Oracle Database 19c.

Brainware for Invoices received notable enhancements including the addition of the Automated Learning Engine (ALE) to improve extraction of 35 standard invoice header fields, SAP integration enhancements, and support for Oracle Database 19c and 2D barcode recognition found in Brainware Foundation EP2.

In the newly developed Priority Work Management solution, OnBase customers in the financial services and insurance industries have the ability to deliver the right work to the right employee, in the proper order and priority. Utilizing this new streamlined process management tool users can improve SLA's, reduce costs and deliver better customer experiences.

The newly launched Alfresco Content Services 7.0 provides organizations with the most modern, cloud-native content services platform, optimized for content model flexibility and performance at scale. The latest enhancements in Alfresco Content Services 7.0 delivers higher scalability, strengthened compliance, improved search performance and easier upgrade paths to help organizations across the globe transform business processes and better support remote workforces.

For more information about the newest enhancement to the Hyland Platform, visit Hyland.com/Platform.

