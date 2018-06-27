Hyland Named a CUESolution Provider

CUESolutions providers are companies CUES has identified as experts, and partnered with to showcase their thought leadership to its membership. CUES selected Hyland after a rigorous evaluation process to identify a technology vendor who can provide members with unbiased industry insights to help them map out new technology or modernization strategies, select the right vendor to fit their needs and reap the full benefits from the technology investments.

"Partnering with CUES bolsters our strength, commitment and dedication to the credit union industry – which we've proudly served for more than 25 years," said Michelle Harbinak Shapiro, financial services solution marketing manager at Hyland. "We're excited to provide CUES members with educational posts and video best practices to help them plan and successfully achieve their strategic technology initiatives."

"In the fast paced and ever changing financial services industry, credit unions are looking to experts to help them understand the complex changes they face and technology solutions available to meet their business challenges," said John Pembroke, CUES president, CEO. "Hyland's history of serving credit unions was a perfect addition to our CUESolutions providers, and we're looking forward seeing our relationship thrive."

About Hyland

Hyland is a leader in providing software solutions for managing content, processes and cases for organizations across the globe. For over 25 years, Hyland has enabled more than 19,000 organizations to digitalize their workplaces and fundamentally transform their operations. Named one of Fortune's Best Companies to Work For® since 2014, Hyland is widely known as both a great company to work for and a great company to do business with.

Hyland's suite of information management solutions helps credit unions, banks and lenders better manage the content that surround their processes. By connecting people to the documents, data and processes they need to make more informed decisions, financial institutions increase productivity, operational efficiency and profitability and deliver quality service. As a trusted leader in the financial service technology sector, Hyland's suite of solutions, including Brainware for Lending, OnBase and ShareBase, help more than 5,500 financial institutions become more agile, efficient and effective. For more information, please visit Hyland.com.

About CUES

CUES is a Madison, Wisconsin-based, independent, not-for-profit, international membership association for credit union executives. CUES' mission is to educate and develop credit union CEOs, directors and future leaders.

