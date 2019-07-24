Hyland Named a Leader in ECM Content Platforms Evaluation

CLEVELAND, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyland, a leading content services provider for organizations across the globe, was named a "leader" in The Forrester Wave™: Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Content Platforms, Q3 2019 report. The analyst firm assesses technology vendors across 26 different criteria, evaluating the product offering, strategy and market presence for ECM solutions, which Forrester defines as a broad spectrum of document, process and analytic services.

Receiving the highest possible transactional content services criteria score in the report, Hyland is recognized for its:

Delivery of solid content- and process-rich apps with a focus on financial services, public sector, higher education, healthcare and other target markets

Strong workflow, e-signature, forms and capture capabilities

Packaged solutions for common use cases and integrations to third-party platforms essential to key industries

Strong modernization efforts backed by great customer support

"We believe Forrester's report highlights many of the things our customers have come to value about Hyland — the robust functionality of our platform, our broad suite of solutions and our customer-first culture," said Bill Priemer, president and CEO at Hyland. "By providing solutions that intelligently automate the workplace and provide users with a complete view of the information they need to work most effectively, we enable organizations to create more meaningful connections with the people they serve."

Hyland's customer service was noted in the Forrester report as a differentiator against larger competitors. Hyland structures the customer relationship to meet the specific needs of each vertical, offering a full breadth of customer support and professional services – including technical support, consulting, migration, education and customization. In addition to a companywide focus on outstanding service, Hyland also has a customer success organization solely dedicated to customer feedback and support, including an expanded customer advisor team (where each customer has an assigned advisor) and the customer experience team.

