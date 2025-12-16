Hyland named a Leader in IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Intelligent Document Processing Software 2025-2026 Vendor Assessment

As a strategic partner to global enterprises, Hyland delivers industry-leading agentic automation for document processing, unlocking business insights and measurable outcomes at scale

CLEVELAND, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyland, the pioneer of the Content Innovation Cloud™ , today announced it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) Software 2025-2026 Vendor Assessment (#53014125, December, 2025 ) .

Hyland is redefining IDP with agentic automation at its core. Building on its role as the trusted steward of enterprise content, Hyland's bold vision is transforming how organizations orchestrate their operational processes by applying agentic AI to unstructured data. Through the Content Innovation Cloud, Hyland IDP goes beyond traditional automation, intelligently managing every step of the workflow, from document capture, separation, and classification to data extraction, contextualization, and actionable insights, driving faster decisions and measurable business outcomes.

"At Hyland, we have an unwavering commitment to delivering innovation for our global customers," said Jitesh S. Ghai, CEO of Hyland. "We believe being named a Leader by the IDC MarketScape validates Hyland's agentic automation breakthroughs, enabling a new era in how businesses leverage their unstructured data to create real business value, regardless of where it resides."

"Hyland's Content Innovation Cloud and its federation layer represent a major leap forward in intelligent document processing," said Amy Machado, senior research manager, content and knowledge discovery strategies at IDC. "With a cloud-native architecture, modern user experience, and AI-driven capabilities, Hyland is well-positioned to support a broad range of IDP use cases and agentic automation workflows across the entire document lifecycle. By partnering closely with customers and leveraging industry expertise, Hyland is delivering high-impact solutions that meet evolving market needs."

The report also noted Hyland's strengths:

End-to-end content and processing platform: The Content Innovation Cloud is an integrated platform designed for enterprise content and process management. It combines three core capabilities: content services, IDP, and low-code process and workflow orchestration. The platform's unified architecture is intended to simplify system management and accelerate the deployment of automation pipelines by reducing the complexity typically associated with integrating disparate systems.

Business-user experience: Users can configure IDP workflows in the Content Innovation Cloud using natural language prompts, eliminating the need for technical skills, training data, or reliance on IT resources. The intuitive, GenAI-driven experience helps accelerate workflow set-up and implementation, making IDP accessible and scalable across business teams.

For more information on Hyland's platform and solutions, and to view the IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) Software 2025-2026 Vendor Assessment excerpt, please visit Hyland.com.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Hyland

Hyland empowers organizations with unified content, process and application intelligence solutions, unlocking profound insights that fuel innovations. Trusted by thousands of organizations worldwide, including many of the Fortune 100, Hyland's solutions fundamentally redefine how teams operate and engage with those they serve. For more information on Hyland, our products and solutions, please visit Hyland.com .

