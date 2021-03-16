Hyland Named a Strong Performer in Robotic Process Automation (RPA) by Independent Research Firm

The report features key industry trends driving the increased demand for RPA and essential capabilities organizations should look for within an RPA solution, including the ability to deliver rich experiences for business leaders, provide integrations to RPA-adjacent technologies and empower a superior scaling experience. The Forrester report acknowledges Hyland's strategic approach integrating RPA into its content services platform and intelligent automation solutions that solve industry-specific challenges with RPA, process orchestration, low-code capabilities and advanced integrations with external systems. Hyland received the highest score possible in the following criteria:

Current offering: Portfolio management and ROI analysis – defined as offering customers a rich platform covering the whole automation lifecycle, including cost and projected efficiency considerations as well as seamless integration with external platforms

Current offering: Bot deployment – defined as delivering automated bot testing, AI-powered bot repair and re-testing and generating compelling, auditable bot documentation

Strategy: Product vision – defined as having superior capabilities with plans such as no-code designer for citizen developers, automation collaboration, automation portfolio management, task/process mining integration, bot generation

Strategy: Performance – defined as having strong evidence of past and future performance, one-year sales forecast and growth ambition that aligns with its strategic product vision

John Phelan, EVP and chief product officer at Hyland, explained the value of RPA for organizations across industries: "In order to excel in the evolving business climate and compete with innovative start-ups that are born digital, organizations need to embrace intelligent automation, allowing digital workers to perform repetitive, tedious work and allocating employees to higher priority tasks that elevate and improve customer experience. We see RPA as a natural extension of an organization's intelligent automation strategy and vision. By incorporating RPA into a best-in-class content services platform, organizations quickly streamline processes, achieve faster ROI, and enable end-to-end automation."

The Forrester Wave ™: Robotic Process Automation, Q1 2021 report is available for download here. To learn more about intelligent automation delivered through Hyland RPA and banishing the busy work, visit Hyland.com/RPA.

