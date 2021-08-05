Hyland names Bob Dunn Vice President of Global Partner Programs

"Bob has been an incredible asset to Hyland, providing a selfless passion for Hyland's success. His global experience, combined with his time working within the Hyland partner ecosystem, makes him uniquely qualified for an expansion of his remit to include leadership of our U.S. and international Channel and Alliances groups," said Ed McQuiston, EVP and chief commercial officer at Hyland. "As Hyland looks to extend its leadership in cloud based content services, I look forward to Bob working closely with Hyland's Strategic Alliances and Channel teams and building greater alignment within Hyland's channel strategies to both expand and best support all of our partners. Bob is charged with improving on and evolving a set of programs that maximizes opportunities for Hyland and its partners to assist our mutual customers in accelerating their digital transformation initiatives."

Hyland's partner ecosystem includes multiple segments supporting more than 400 value-added resellers, solution partners, system integrators and strategic alliance partners across multiple industries. From boutique specialty partners to global SI's and technology partners, joining the Hyland partner community helps technology providers deliver more agile processes, empowered employees and connected customers. Hyland's exclusive programs provide full support for partners:

Building business practices around Hyland offerings to sell, design and implement end-to-end digital solutions

Enhance the value of joint solutions through expanded product functionality

Offer complementary functionality and investment-enhancing solutions

"I'm beyond excited to continue my more than 30-year journey dedicated to the content services industry helping organizations around the world take better control of their content and evolve business operations to remain competitive and provide the best service to their customers," Dunn said. "This new role combines many of my passions and areas of success where I can deliver continued results for our partner ecosystem. I'm looking forward to growing and evolving Hyland's partner programs with a cloud-first approach, connecting technology providers with the content services, intelligent automation, collaboration and business process automation tools organizations need to support new and evolving business operations."

For more information about joining Hyland's partner program, visit Hyland.com/Partners.

About Hyland

Hyland is a leading content services provider that enables thousands of organizations to deliver better experiences to the people they serve. Find us at Hyland.com.

Media contact:

Megan Larsen

+1 440.788.4988

[email protected]

SOURCE Hyland

Related Links

www.hyland.com

