Hyland names Brian Schlosser its new Vice President of Partners

News provided by

Hyland

06 Jul, 2023, 08:00 ET

Industry veteran brings over three decades of software industry experience to role

CLEVELAND, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyland, a leading global content services provider, has named industry veteran Brian Schlosser its new Vice President of Partners.

Schlosser joins Hyland with over three decades of experience in sales and management in the software space, from startups to content services market leaders. He spent a combined 15 years at FileNet and EMC leading various sales functions, and has served as CEO at several companies, including Attenex, Intellective and DatStat.

Most recently, Schlosser served as a board member of the SaaS company, Nteraction, and consulted for several organizations on corporate and go-to-market strategy. His leadership and experience in the industry will be key factors as Hyland's global partner programs continue to expand.

"It's an exciting time to join Hyland, a company whose vision and innovative products have positioned it as a leader in the content services industry," Schlosser said. "I believe my experience and expertise will allow me to build on the success Hyland already has achieved and continue to scale our robust global partner ecosystem."

In his new role, Schlosser will be responsible for the company's Channel Sales and Alliances, along with Hyland's global partner programs and partner recruitment. Those programs have consistently grown and now support more than 60% of Hyland's customer base. Customers in more than 50 countries are supported by Hyland partners.  

"Brian is a proven executive with a rich and diverse background in our market, and his strategic operations mindset will be vital in shaping the future of our partner organization," said Chris McLaughlin, Hyland's chief revenue officer. "He's also an experienced sales leader who, working closely with our partners, can materially impact our future growth and success."

About Hyland
Hyland provides industry-leading technology foundations that empower its customers to create better human connections. Trusted by thousands of organizations worldwide, including more than half of the Fortune 100, Hyland's intelligent solutions seamlessly integrate content, data, and processes to improve each interaction. 

