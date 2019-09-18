Hyland Partners with Blue Prism to Offer Robotic Process Automation Solution

CLEVELAND, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyland , positioned as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Content Services Platforms*, is partnering with Blue Prism (AIM: PRSM) , known internationally in robotic process automation (RPA), to sell Blue Prism's intelligent and connected Digital Workforce Platform .

Blue Prism provides the flexible tools, digital solutions and business automation to complement and further automate existing Hyland solutions, and is a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Robotic Process Automation Software**. With access to a digital workforce that continuously evolves and improves, customers have the ability to automate transactions, raise productivity levels and continue to innovate.

"RPA is a strategic priority for Hyland, and we view it as an excellent complement to our platform and rich portfolio of automation and integration tools. True process automation requires a platform that can bring to bear a suite of automation capabilities to meet our customers' business challenges, which is why adding a partner like Blue Prism helps us create that ideal mix," said John Phelan, executive vice president and chief product officer at Hyland. "The RPA tool you use should enhance the systems already in place to manage processes, so partnering with Blue Prism allows us to extend the value of customers' existing investments with Hyland and expands our RPA offerings to new organizations."

Hyland has deployed tens of thousands of highly verticalized automation solutions with the organization's platforms like OnBase and Perceptive Content. Tightly integrating those with Blue Prism's connected-RPA platform adds additional and complementary capabilities to the existing portfolio. The product creates a digital workforce through:

No-code intelligent automation using drag-and-drop AI

using drag-and-drop AI Secure scalability in keeping with leading security and compliance protocols

in keeping with leading security and compliance protocols Robotic Operating Model (ROM®) , a proven implementation strategy with templates to successfully implement RPA for outstanding results

, a proven implementation strategy with templates to successfully implement RPA for outstanding results Instant connectivity to an ecosystem of technologies needed to develop and scale intelligent automation in one platform

"We share a common vision with Hyland that centers around customer success and innovation," said Ron Raczkowski, senior vice president of Americas alliances and channels at Blue Prism. "Together we are enabling best of breed intelligent automation capabilities that drive greater operational efficiencies, improve productivity and deliver better customer experiences."

The offering will be available in early 2020, but attendees at Hyland's CommunityLIVE user conference, happening Sept.15 through 19, can preview the Intelligent Digital Workforce Platform. Experts from both Blue Prism and Hyland will be conducting demos and answering questions at a booth in CommunityCENTRAL, located at the Huntington Convention Center in Exhibit Hall A.

All Hyland customers regardless of platform and geographic location can leverage the capabilities from this new partnership. There are vertical-specific use cases already defined, as well as an infinite number of use cases that customers and partners are able to explore.

For more information, visit Hyland.com.

*Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Content Services Platforms, October 2018.

**Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Robotic Process Automation Software, July 2019.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Hyland

Hyland is a leading content services provider that enables thousands of organizations to deliver better experiences to the people they serve. Find us at Hyland.com.

About Blue Prism

In this digital era where start-ups are constantly disrupting markets, only the most agile and innovative enterprises survive and thrive. At Blue Prism, we pioneered Robotic Process Automation (RPA), emerging as the trusted and secure intelligent automation choice for the Fortune 500 and the public sector. Now we bring you connected-RPA supported by the Digital Exchange (DX) app store—marrying internal entrepreneurship with the power of crowdsourced innovation.

Blue Prism's connected-RPA can automate and perform mission critical processes, allowing your people the freedom to focus on more creative, meaningful work. More than 1,500 global customers leverage Blue Prism's Digital Workforce deployed in the cloud or on premises as well as through the company's Thoughtonomy SaaS offering, empowering their people to automate billions of transactions while returning hundreds of millions of hours of work back to the business. Visit www.blueprism.com to learn more about Blue Prism (AIM: PRSM).

Follow Blue Prism on Twitter @blue_prism and on LinkedIn .

Media contacts:

McKinzey Saig

Hyland

+1 440-788-5082

McKinzey.Saig@hyland.com

Andre Fuochi

Blue Prism

Mobile: +1 469-394-7274

andre.fuochi@blueprism.com

SOURCE Hyland

Related Links

http://www.hyland.com

