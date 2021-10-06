Hyland promotes Chris Winczewski to Vice President, Corporate Strategy and Planning

Winczewski, an experienced product and strategy executive who's worked both with Fortune 150 companies and startups, joined Hyland in early 2020 via the acquisition of Learning Machine , a blockchain credentialing provider. He'd served as Learning Machine's head of product since joining that company in July 2018, and transitioned into the same role at Hyland, supporting Hyland Credentials, a digital credential solution.

Previously, Winczewski spent 13 years at X-Rite Pantone, an operating company of Danaher -- widely regarded as a best-in-class example for strategy and execution among its 20 operating companies. In his last four years at the company, he led all X-Rite product and strategy efforts, contributing to Danaher's now decades-long rapid growth.

"Chris brings a wealth of experience in business planning and strategy execution to his new role," said Bill Priemer, Hyland president and CEO. "His expertise will be invaluable as we evolve this function of our business and pursue our vision to empower organizations with the most flexible, extensible and configurable cloud content services platform."

At X-Rite, Winczewski developed annual strategic plans, then drove the execution and deployment of those plans. X-Rite, like Hyland, served several disparate industries, including medical imaging, printing, textiles and more. In his new role at Hyland, Winczewski similarly will be charged with developing long-term strategic plans in support of Hyland's product, sales, services and customer success teams, among others, focusing on executional excellence of those strategic plans.

"Hyland's growth trajectory is amazing, and we continue to prioritize operational excellence," Winczewski said. "I'm looking forward to playing a part in that momentum and driving strategic initiatives that continue to move Hyland forward."

For more information on Hyland's innovative strategy and solutions to support digital transformation and evolving remote work models, visit Hyland.com.

About Hyland

Hyland is a leading content services provider that enables thousands of organizations to deliver better experiences to the people they serve. For more information, visit Hyland.com.

Media contact:

Joel Hammond

+1 216.213.2126

[email protected]

SOURCE Hyland

Related Links

www.hyland.com

