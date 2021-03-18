Hyland releases Alfresco Content Services 7.0

CLEVELAND, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyland , a leading content services provider, released Alfresco Content Services 7.0 – the most modern, cloud-native content services platform, optimized for content model flexibility and performance at scale. The latest enhancements in Alfresco Content Services 7.0 delivers higher scalability, strengthened compliance, improved search performance and easier upgrade paths to help organizations across the globe transform business processes and better support remote workforces.

New functionality in Alfresco Content Services 7.0 enables organizations to realize greater value from their most important information. Key enhancements include:

Cloud Native – the modular approach provides customers with an auto-scalable content services platform that can handle the growing volume of unstructured content and billions of documents

Extensibility – Hyland enhanced developer experience with the new Alfresco Events SDK to speed the development process and realize a faster time to value

Security & Governance – Organizations can reduce business risk and strengthen compliance with auto detection and tagging of Personal Identifiable Information (PII) in documents, enabling easier privacy management to comply with data protection regulations

Scale – End users can locate the exact content they need easily and quickly with highly scalable direct searches, even in largest repositories

Open Source – Hyland's continued commitment for open standards and APIs empowers organisations to easily integrate and customize solutions to meet their business needs. Additionally, all deployment scripts are available as open source to the Alfresco developer community

Create cloud applications through business workflow – Organizations can easily create business solutions designed in a low-code modeler environment which maps to content models, integrates with other cloud services and applications, and is deployed seamlessly to end users on web and mobile platforms

Early access to Elasticsearch – New search capabilities are ideal for customers who want to evaluate Elasticsearch for Alfresco Content Services as an alternative search engine to Solr, ahead of the full release later this year

Support for enterprise-class records management and information lifecycle management – delivering a single source of the truth for all unstructured content in Alfresco or external repositories through Alfresco Federation Services

As businesses globally struggle to control content sprawl, the explosion that comes from both human and machine generated unstructured content, enhancements within Alfresco Content Services 7.0 allow organizations to manage large content volumes at reduced costs. "More organizations are struggling with digital transformation initiatives because of the lack of control over unstructured content and an absence of skilled resources to modernize their technology infrastructure," said John Phelan, EVP and Chief Product Officer at Hyland. "This latest release solves these challenges with improved scalability to manage the influx of unstructured content within an organization that is optimized for performance at scale."

Furthermore, Hyland launched an early access program for Elasticsearch as an alternative search engine to Solr. John Phelan continued: "Introducing Elasticsearch demonstrates the speed and agility by which the team can present a new core service to the platform, and helps offer choice to our customers for an important service for every content solution."

The release of the open source version of Alfresco Content Services 7.0 validates Hyland's continued commitment to the values of open thinking and to our thriving open source developer community.

ACS 7.0 is available on Alfresco Cloud (PaaS) or for enterprises via self-hosted cloud or on premise deployment. For more information about Alfresco Content Services 7.0 visit Alfresco.com .

About Hyland

Hyland is a leading content services provider that enables thousands of organizations to deliver better experiences to the people they serve. Find us at Hyland.com.

Media contact:

Megan Larsen

+1 440.788.4988

[email protected]

SOURCE Hyland

Related Links

www.hyland.com

