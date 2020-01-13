Hyland Releases Latest Versions of OnBase and Perceptive Content, Delivering on New Strategy of More Frequent Enhancements Across Products

CLEVELAND, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyland, a leading content services provider for organizations across the globe, released OnBase Foundation Enhancement Pack 2 (EP2) and Perceptive Content Foundation, delivering the most feature-rich, secure and forward-looking versions of each product to date. Following the release of OnBase Foundation EP1 in September 2019, these releases deliver on the company's strategy of more frequent releases to incorporate the latest technology and provide customers with quicker, easier access to enhancements and new functionality.

"Delivering more frequent updates reflects our mission to provide customers the most advanced, secure technology," said Bill Priemer, president and CEO at Hyland. "These releases are a concrete step toward uniting our portfolio to make it easier and faster for organizations to access new capabilities and new user experiences, and to make upgrades as easy as possible."

In the latest release of OnBase, organizations will find new solution offerings that feature responsive user interface (UI) components, the first in a series of new public REST APIs and support for key compliance requirements. These enhancements will further advance Hyland's platform modernization strategy, leveraging modern application design and the latest in deployment and security standards.

New applications in this release allow customers to create intuitive user experiences with modern, responsive components. These include an integration for Salesforce that gives users an intuitive way to import, search for and view documents stored in OnBase directly from Salesforce. The new Accounts Payable (AP) Approval App is a persona-based, responsive web app that enables invoice approvers to perform key functions from any device – an integral part of Hyland's larger AP automation solution.

The release also features the first in a series of public REST APIs that provide improved interoperability by extending OnBase document management and workflow functionality to other systems. This version also introduces compatibility with key NIST 800-53 requirements that are mandatory for many federal agencies. This complements some of the key compliance and regulatory features already available, including a new information governance solution, Governance Rules as a Service, which generates document retention policies for OnBase content.

Perceptive Content Foundation EP1 includes improvements for both users and administrators, as well as new security and compliance features. The latest version introduces support for the Hyland IDP, part of Hyland's identity and access management suite, to enhance single sign-on solutions with customer identity providers.

New features within Perceptive Experience Content Apps allow users to modify or create new document, folder and workflow view filters, and new additions to the action toolbar enable users to perform key functions based on their security privileges.

Reflecting Hyland's continued focus on interoperability, the latest releases of both OnBase and Perceptive Content facilitate stronger integrations with Hyland's other content services offerings, including ShareBase, a cloud-based document sharing and collaboration solution. OnBase also has deeper integrations with core business systems and increased support for Office 365.

This is the first Foundation version for Perceptive Content, reflecting Hyland's progress rolling out its new product versioning and release strategy across its content services platform. For products with Foundation versions, Hyland will provide frequent updates via enhancement packs, making new features, products and security updates available on an increased cadence for both cloud and on-premises customers throughout a calendar year. Additionally, as Hyland continues to develop its new cloud-first, SaaS platform, organizations on Foundation versions will be best positioned to take advantage of the latest capabilities as they are released.

For more information, visit Hyland.com.

About Hyland

Hyland is a leading content services provider that enables thousands of organizations to deliver better experiences to the people they serve. Find us at Hyland.com.

Media contact:

Megan Larsen

+1 440.788.4988

Megan.Larsen@hyland.com

SOURCE Hyland

Related Links

http://www.hyland.com

